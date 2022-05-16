It is something about a Game 7 that brings out the best in St. Louisan Jayson Tatum.
Regardless of the sport, there is not a more pressure-packed contest than the seventh and deciding game that decides which team will win and which team will go home.
For Tatum, it is just another opportunity to showcase how he thrives under such pressure. Such was that case on Sunday when he turned in another sparkling performance in the Boston Celtics 109-81 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Following up on his 46-point masterpiece in the Celtics' Game 6 victory in Milwaukee, Tatum followed up with 23 points, five rebounds and eight assists to help Boston advance to the Esatern Conference finals. He also made his first four 3-pointers of the game in the first half and finished five of nine for the game from long distance.
In his fifth NBA season, Tatum has played in four Game 7s and he has thrived in each of them. In those four games, Tatum is averaging 24 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game on 45 percent shooting from the field. The Celtics have a 3-1 record in those four games. The only blemish came against the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals in 2018.
Here is a look at Jayson's Game 7 history.
*April 28, 2018: 20 points, five rebounds and six assists vs. Milwaukee in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
*May 27, 2018: 24 points, seven rebounds and one assist vs. Cleveland in the Eastern Conference finals.
*September 11, 2020; 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists vs. Toronto in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
*May 15, 2022: 23 points, five rebounds and eight assists vs. Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
