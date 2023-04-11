The wonderful first week of St. Louis Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker concluded with the first home run of his career in a 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday after.
The cool temperature did not chill Walker’s hot bat. Over the first six games of the season, Jordan is hitting .333 with a home run, five RBIs, and three extra-base hits. He has also recorded a robust On Base/Slugging mark of .902.
“It was pretty good feeling, but we were kind of down, so I was trying to still lock in toward the game,” Walker said after the Cardinals’ were swept in a three-game series by the Braves.
“So, maybe later I can enjoy the moment, but during the game, I was trying to focus and trying to come back against that team.”
The home run left Busch Stadium at a sizzling 104 miles per hour and ended up in the right place.
A respectful fan had given the baseball to an usher, recognizing that it was Jordan’s first home run. A Cardinals marketing official retrieved it and it was waiting atop Jordan’s locker when he entered the clubhouse after the game.
Walker and the Cardinals now travel to Milwaukee for a three-game series against the Brewers, who hold first place in the National League Central with a 5-1 record.
