St. Louisan Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are headed for another Game 7 in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday in Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The winner advances to the Eastern Conference finals and a date with either the Miami Heat or the New York Knicks.
For Tatum, it will be the sixth Game 7 of his six-year NBA career. If past history is any indication, the Celtics can look forward to another prime performance from Tatum, who was just named to the All-NBA First Team for the second consecutive season.
In his five previous winner-take-all Game 7 contests, Tatum is averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field, 47 percent from 3-point range and 79 percent from the free throw line.
More importantly, the Celtics are 4-1 in those Game 7s with the only loss coming to the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 Eastern Conference finals during Tatum's rookie season.
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has earned the nickname "Game 6 Klay" for his numerous big performances in Game 6 playoff games. Perhaps it's time for "Game 7 Jayson" to become a thing, especially if he can come up with another big game on Sunday against the rival 76ers.
Here is a look at Jayson Tatum's Game 7 history
*2018: Tatum had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in the Celtics 112-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in Boston..
*2018: Tatum had 24 points, seven rebounds and one assist in the Celtics 87-79 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals in Boston.
*2020: Tatum had 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the Celtics' 92-87 victory over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals in the Orlando Bubble.
*2022: Tatum had 23 points, six rebounds and made five 3-pointers in the Celtics 109-81 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals in Boston.
*2022: Tatum had 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the Celtics' 100=96 victory over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals in Miami.
