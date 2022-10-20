The National Basketball Association kicked off its regular season this week and there is a good representation of players from the St. Louis metropolitan area in the league.
Here is a look at the area players who were on NBA rosters on opening day.
Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics): The former Chaminade All-American is coming off his best season as a pro after leading the Celtics to a berth in the NBA Finals. He was a First Team All-Star and the MVP of the Eastern Conference finals. Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season. He started the season with a 35-point performance in the Celtics' victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.
Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards): The former Chaminade All-American began his 11th season with the Wizards with a 23-points in a victory over the Indiana Pacers. He had his 2022 season cut short with a wrist injury, but not before averaging 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists a game. Beal signed a five-year, $251 million contract to remain with the Wizards during the off-season.
Malcolm Hill (Chicago Bulls): The former Belleville East star begins the season with the Chicago Bulls after signing a two-way contract. After a stellar collegiate career at the University of Illinois, Hill played professionally overseas for four seasons before landing a spot in the NBA with the Bulls. He played in 19 games last season.
E.J. Liddell (New Orleans Pelicans): The former Belleville West star opened the season with the Pelicans on a two-way contract. Liddell was the Pelicans' second-round draft pick after his stellar collegiate career at The Ohio State University. He will be sitting out the season after suffering a knee injury during the Las Vegas Summer League.
Jordan Goodwin (Washington Wizards): The former Belleville Althoff star begins the season in Washington after signing a two-way contract. Goodwin signed with the Wizards as an undrafted free agent after his standout career at Saint Louis University. He had an excellent rookie season for the Capital Go-Go's, the Wizards G-League affiliate.
