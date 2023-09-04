Americans Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton are set to meet in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Tuesday in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.
Tiafoe, who is the No. 10 seed, will be making his second consecutive appearance in the U.S. Open quarterfinals. Waiting for him will be Shelton, the rocket-serving 20-year old from Florida who was the NCAA singles champion in 2022.
The Tiafoe-Shelton matchup is of special significance because it is the first time there will be two black American men in the quarterfinals of a major tournament since 1968, which is the beginning of the Open era. And they will be playing in the stadium that is named after the late Arthur Ashe, the African-American star who won the U.S. Open singles championship in 1968.
Tiafoe reached the quarterfinals with a dominant straight set victory over Australian Rinky Hijikata, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4. Last year, Tiafoe defeated Spanish legend Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals.
Shelton punched his ticket to the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory over fellow American Tommy Paul. It will be Shelton’s second Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance as he accomplished the same feat at the Australian Open. He is the youngest American man to reach the quarterfinals in 21 years.
The winner of the Tiafoe-Shelton match will advance to the semifinals to face either No. 2 seed Novak Djovovic or No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz.
On the women’s side, American Coco Gauff advanced to the quarterfinals with a three-set victory over Caroline Wozniacki. The 19-year old Gauff had a battle on her hands from Wozniacki, a former champion, who came out of retirement at the age of 33. But she was able to win the last six games to pull out a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory.
Gauff now becomes the first American teenager since Serena Williams, more than two decades ago, to advance to the quarterfinals in consecutive years. She has been on a hot streak as the winner of 15 of her last 16 matches, including championships at the DC Open and Cincinnati Open.
