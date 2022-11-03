The area recruiting scene has been active with three athletes from different sports giving verbal commitments to colleges.
In football, Cardinal Ritter standout Marvin Burks Jr. gave a commitment to the University of Mississippi. The 6’2” 190-pound Burks is a four-star recruit, who ranks as one of the top safety prospects in the county. Burks has rushed for 939 yards and five touchdowns on offense, while amassing 50 tackles on defense in leading the Lions to a 9-0 regular season and No. 1 ranking in the Class 3 state polls.
On the basketball court, Vashon High standout Kennard Davis Jr., has committed to Southern Illinois – Carbondale. The 6’6’ Davis has played a key role in the Wolverines winning back-to-back Class 4 state championships. As a junior, Davis averaged 11.8 points and five rebounds a game to lead Vashon to a 27-4 record.
In girls’ track and field, MICDS standout Maya Anderson gave her commitment to the University of Kentucky. Anderson is one of the state’s top hurdlers and jumpers. Last season, she won the Class 5 state championship in the triple jump and the 300-meter low hurdles. She also finished second in the 100-meter-high hurdles.
Lafayette still having a ball
Last week, we featured the Lafayette High trio of Caitlyn Little and sisters Layne and Maya Witherspoon after they led the Lancers to a Class 5 district championship over rival Eureka. The Lancers are now headed to the Final Four of the state tournament this weekend in Cape Girardeau. Lafayette defeated visiting Jackson in three sets in the state quarterfinals last Saturday.
The Lancers (30-6) will take on Liberty North in the state semifinals on Thursday at 10 a.m. The winner of that match will play either St. Dominic or Kickapoo for the state championship on Friday at 10 a.m. at Southeast Missouri State.
Top Football Playoff Performers
*Quarterback Cole Ruble of Seckman rushed for 323 yards on 41 carries and seven touchdowns in the Jaguars’ 43-41 victory over SLUH.
*Running back Zyan Royal of Parkway North rushed for 183 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns in the Vikings 59-14 victory over Soldan.
*Quarterback Dakarri Harris of Lutheran North completed 14 of 18 passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-0 victory over Orchard Farm.
*Quarterback Christian Cotton of DeSmet scored six rushing touchdowns and passed for another score in the Spartans’ 56-35 victory over Ritenour.
*Running back Deion Brown of Kirkwood rushed for 153 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns in a 52-10 victory over Ladue.
*Running back Trenton Livingston of Parkway West scored three touchdowns in the Longhorns’ 44-7 victory over Ladue.
*Running back Christopher Hall of Francis Howell North scored four rushing touchdowns in the Knights’ 58-12 victory over Riverview Gardens.
*Quarterback Jake Curry of Edwardsville threw four touchdown passes in the Tigers’ 43-36 victory over O’Fallon.
*Missouri District Semifinal Matchups
(All games will be on Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
Class 6
Kirkwood at CBC (District 1)
Seckman at Marquette (District 1)
DeSmet at Troy (District 2)
Troy at Rock Bridge (District 2)
Class 5
Cape Girardeau Central at Oakville (District 1)
Parkway West at Eureka (District 2)
Lafayette at MICDS, Saturday, 1 p.m. (District 2)
Francis Howell North at Francis Howell (District 3)
Fort Zumwalt North at Fort Zumwalt West (District 3)
Timberland at Holt (District 4)
Class 4
Farmington at Hillsboro (District 1)
Festus at North County (District 1)
Gateway STEM at St. Mary’s (District 2)
Union at Summit (District 2)
Clayton at Parkway Central (District 3)
Parkway North vs. Vashon at Gateway (District 3)
McCluer at Hazelwood East, Saturday, 1 p.m. (District 4)
Fort Zumwalt East at St. Dominic (District 4)
Class 3
Roosevelt vs. Cardinal Ritter, (District 2)
Herculaneum at University City, Saturday, 1 p.m. (District 2)
Wright City at St. Charles West (District 3)
Lutheran North at Lutheran-St. Charles (District 3)
Class 2
John Burroughs at New Madrid Central (District 1)
Priory vs. Lift for Life at Cardinal Ritter, Saturday, 1 p.m. (District 1)
Class 1
St. Pius at Duchesne (District 2)
Louisiana at Brentwood (District 2)
IHSA Second Round Playoff Matchups
(Times at Dates were TBD as of press time)
Class 8A: Loyola Academy at Edwardsville
Class 7A: Collinsville at Chicago Brother Rice
Class 6A: East St. Louis at Normal Community West
Class 5A: Mascoutah at Highland
Class 4A: Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin at Waterloo
Class 4A: Breese Central at Rochester
Class 3A: Prairie Central at Roxana
Class 2A: Red Bud at Althoff
