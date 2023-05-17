The small school track and field standouts take center stage in the state capitol this weekend at the Missouri Class 1-2 State Championships at Jefferson City High School.
The action begins on Friday with field events beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the running events beginning at 11 a.m. The schedule will be the same on Saturday with the championship running events beginning at 11 a.m.
On the girls’ side, Lutheran North qualified athletes in seven events from last weekend's Class 2 sectional meet at New Haven.
Sprinter Genesis Garner won the 200-meter dash and finished second in the 400-meter dash. The Crusaders also won sectional championships in the 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays.
On the boys’ side, Christian High has qualified athletes in six events, a pair of sectional championship performances from Austin Ball in the 110-meter-high hurdles and 300-meter intermediate hurdles. Middle distance standout Ronan Hardwick also qualified in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs.
*Sectional Track Meets on Tap
The track athletes in Classes 3,4 and 5 will be participating in Sectional competition this weekend around the state. St. Louis area athletes will be competing in Class 3 and 4 sectionals at Hillsboro and Mexico. Area athletes in Class 5 will head to Poplar Bluff and Columbia for sectional competition. The top four finishers in each event will advance to the State Championships in Jefferson City on May 26-27.
Dominant district performances
Senior Ahrmad Branch of Festus won the long jump and triple jump at the Class 4, District 1 meet at Cape Girardeau Notre Dame. Branch is a Purdue football recruit.
*Senior Chavi Flowers of Incarnate Word Academy won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and ran legs on the first place 4x100-meter relay team at the Class 3, District 3 meet at Timberland.
*Junior Skyye Lee of Parkway Central finished first in the 100, 200 and the 110-meter-high hurdles at the Class 4, District 3 meet at Parkway Central
*Senior Melvin Sledge of Hazelwood East won the 100 and 200 and ran legs on the first place 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams at the Class 3, District 3 meet at Parkway Central.
*Sophomore Alyssa Anderson of North Point finished first in the 100, 200 and anchored the 4x100 to a first-place finish at the Class 4, District 4 meet at North Point.
*Junior Ryan Wingo of SLUH won the 100, finished second in the 200 and anchored the 4x100 relay to a first-place finish at the Class 5, District 1 meet at SLUH.
*Senior Caleb Cody-Jackson of Marquette finished first in the 200 and 400 at the Class 5, District 2 meet at Parkway Central
*Senior Maya Anderson of MICDS finished first in the triple jump and 100-meter-high hurdles at the Class 5, District 2 meet at Parkway Central
*Senior Joseph Anderson of Westminster Christian finished first in the 110-meter-high hurdles, triple jump and second in the long jump at the Class 5, District 2 meet at Parkway Central.
*Junior A'laji Bradley of Pattonville finished first in the 200 and 400 and second in the 100 at the Class 5, District 2 at Parkway Central.
*Sophomore Grant Stevener of Kirkwood won the 800 and 1,600 at the Class 5, District 1 meet at SLUH.
*Junior Aniyah Brown of Cardinal Ritter won the 100 and finished second in the 200 at the Class 5, District 2 meet at Parkway Central
*Junior Jacob Oliphant of SLUH won the 110-meter-high hurdles and 300-meter intermediate hurdles at the Class 5, District 1 meet at SLUH
*Junior Xander Dewitt of Fort Zumwalt South finished first in the 110-meter-high hurdles and 300-meter intermediate hurdles at the Class 5, District 3 meet at Timberland.
*Junior Josie Baker of Kirkwood won the 800 and 1,600-meter runs at the Class 5, District 1 meet at SLUH.
*Senior Noah Holland of Hillsboro won the 100, 200 and 400 at the Class 4, District 1 meet at Cape Girardeau Notre Dame
*Senior Amari Foluke of Metro won the high jump and triple jump and finished third in the long jump at the Class 3, District 2 meet at Herculaneum.
*Junior Leah Macon-Ford of Metro finished first in the 100, 200 and ran a leg on the first place 4x200 relay at the Class 3, District 2 meet at Herculaneum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.