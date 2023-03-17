Springfield, MO - The boys and girls basketball teams at Vashon High moved one step closer to achieving their dream of winning dual state championships. Both teams advanced to Friday’s championship games with semifinal game victories on Thursday at the Great Southern Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.
Vashon's boys defeated Father Tolton 49-45 to advance to the state championship game for the third consecutive year. A couple of hours later, the girls took the court and proceeded to defeat Southern Boone 55-40 to punch their ticket to their first ever state championship game.
Vashon (23-7) will face Park Hills Central for the Class 4 boys state championship at 2 p.m. In a rematch of last year's state-championship game, Vashon once again had to withstand a strong challenge from Tolton, a power from Mid Missouri. Senior forward Kennard Davis Jr. finished with a game-high 20 points, along with seven rebounds, two assists and four steals. Senior forward Cameron Stovall added 11 points, five rebounds and three steals.
While the boys team had to battle their way into the state championship game, the girls had a comfortable time as they pulled away from Tolton with its superior speed and quickness. Junior guard JaNyla Bush led the way with 16 points, four assists and three steals. A Missouri State commit, Bush looked very comfortable playing on her future collegiate home court. Junior guard Chantrel "Tutu" Clayton added 15 points, three assists and four steals while senior Bri Collins added 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Vashon (25-5) will take on St. Joe Benton for the state championship on Saturday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.