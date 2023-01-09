Vashon High defeated visiting Park Hill South 66-55 on Friday night in a girls basketball showdown featuring top teams from St. Louis and the Kansas City area.
The Wolverines utilized its speed and quickness to overcome the height and length of a talented young Park Hill South squad to improve its record to 10-2 on the season. Park Hill South fell to 8-2.
In the first half, the Wolverines dominated as their speed and defensive pressure created many turnovers and transition opportunities. The result was a 34-18 lead at halftime. In the second half, Park Hill South flipped the script as they used height advantage to climb back into the game. With all five starters standing at least 6-feet tall, South got the ball inside and managed to take a 45-45 lead early in the fourth quarter.
After losing the lead, Vashon responded with a 10-0 run to take a 55-47 lead to regain control of the game. The Wolverines used a balanced scoring attack, led by senior guard Bri Collins, who scored 16 points, Junior standouts JaNyla Bush and Chantrel "Tutu" Clayton scored 12 points each while senior Rayvin Jones.
Park Hill South was led by sophomore forward Avery Simmons, who scored 13 points. Talented freshmen guards Ava Miles and Addison Bjorn added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
