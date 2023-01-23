Vashon High defeated Pattonville 76-61 in the featured game of the Sweet Hoops All-Girls Showcase on Saturday evening at Lutheran North.
The contest of the six-game showcase event was a battle of two of the top teams in the St. Louis metro area. The Wolverines (12-3) led from start to finish as they started the game off with three consecutive 3-pointers from standout junior guards JaNyla Bush and Chantrel "Tutu" Clayton.
Vashon's dynamic duo put on a show as they combined to score 44 points as they held off a talented Pattonville team that kept making one rally after another during the game. The 5'6" Bush, a Missouri State commit, scored a game-high 24 points and was named the Player of the Game. The 5'7" Clayton scored 20 points, including five 3-pointers. Senior forward Raychel Jones, a UMKC signee, added 16 points.
Pattonville (10-3) was led by senior Jasmine Gray, who scored 18 points. Sophomore guard Hannah Fenton added 15 points while senior guard Taylor Montgomery scored 11 points.
In other action at the Sweet Hoops Showcase:
Cardinal Ritter 49 Shawnee Mission West 45: Junior Hannah Wallace scored a game-high 20 points and was selected the Player of the Game for her efforts. Junior forward added 18 points for the Lions.
Huntsville Lee (AL) 73 Lift for Life 71 (OT): Guard Jayla Turner of Huntsville Lee scored 22 points and hit six 3-pointers to lead the Generals to an overtime victory in the most exciting game of the day. Freshman Zha Harris of Lift for Life led all scorers with 28 points.
Lutheran St. Charles 82 Arlington (TN) 52: Junior forward Megan Aulbert of Lutheran-St. Charles was the Player of the Game after scoring 27 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Sophomore guard Jordan Speiser added 24 points for the Cougars.
Clayton 59 East St. Louis 48: Junior forward Brooklyn Pierce earned Player of the Game honors as she scored 16 points to lead the Greyhounds. Junior Stella Whitney scored 14 points while sophomore Lauren Young added 12.
