The future of the National Basketball Association is a 7’5” French teenager named Victor Wembanyama.
A large portion of the American basketball community will be formerly introduced to Wembanyama tonight when he will be introduced as the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, which is being held in New York.
The San Antonio Spurs will be the lucky team that gets to select Wembanyama tonight after winning the Draft Lottery, which was held last month during the NBA playoffs.
A multi-skilled player, the 19-year old Wembanyama is seen as the most publicized prospect to enter the league since LeBron James was taken by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.
Basketball fans have been awaiting his arrival in the NBA for years. He will be one of the tallest players in the league, but he possesses the perimeter ball handling and shooting skills of Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns superstar. He also has the shot-blocking skills of fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who is a perennial All-Defensive Team member.
Wembanyama has been playing professional basketball in Europe since he was 15 years old. He spent the last two seasons playing for the Metropolitans 92, which played in the LNB Pro A, which was the top league in France. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the league, becoming the youngest player to earn that honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.