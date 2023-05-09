Vida Blue was dominant, deserving of Hall of Fame recognition
If you were a Black kid that loved baseball in the 1970s, Oakland A’ pitcher Vida Blue was a part of your life. I was a Black kid in the 1970s that still loves baseball and felt a real sense of loss when Blue passed away on Saturday at 73.
Blue’s 1971 season was so dominant that he was called a left-handed Bob Gibson. Beginning the season at 21, Blue posted a 24-8 record with a 1.82 ERA, 301 strikeouts, 24 complete games, and eight shutouts.
He won both the American League Most Valuable Player Award and Cy Young Award, making him one of just 11 pitchers to accomplish the feat.
A year later, he would lead the A’s to the first of three consecutive World Series titles and was renowned as one of baseball’s finest ambassadors from the days he played until his death at age 73.
So, why isn’t he in the Baseball Hall of Fame?
A drug possession conviction in the early ’80s cost him almost two full seasons as punishment after he was given a year in prison for possession of about a tenth of an ounce of cocaine. U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Milton Sullivant suspended a majority of the sentence and Blue served three months.
Hall of Fame voters, to this day, find reasons to keep Black players out of the Hall of Fame. They had one. They used it.
In 2021, Blue told the Washington Post, “That Hall of Fame thing, that's something that I can honestly, openly say I wish I was a Hall of Famer. And I know for a fact this drug thing impeded my road to the Hall of Fame - so far."
Blue won 209 games and lost 161 with a 3.27 ERA. Hall of Fame worthy. He struck out 2,175 batters. Hall of Fame worthy. He had 143 complete games and an incredible 37 shutouts over 17 seasons with the A’s, San Francisco Giants, and Kansas City Royals. Those marks are Hall of Fame worthy.
For every St. Louis Cardinal fan stumping for Adam Wainwright to be reach the Hall of Fame consider that Wainwright will finish behind Blue in every significant pitching category.
Blue also dealt with stingy owner Charlie Finley. Regardless of their color, Finley refused to pay his World Champions market-rate wages. Twice, he traded Blue for has-been players and cash. Both times Commissioner Bowie Kuhn rejected the trades in “the best interest of baseball.”
Blue was ultimately traded to the Giants where he was named to three All-Star Games.
I saw Blue pitch one time and he was masterful on the evening of May 1, 1978. His Giants won 2-1 over the St. Louis Cardinals and Blue gave up just six hits over eight innings.
"I remember watching a 19-year-old phenom dominate baseball, and at the same time alter my life," Dave Stewart, a four-time 20-game winner for the A's in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, wrote on Twitter. "There are no words for what you have meant to me and so many others."
The Reid Roundup
Vida Blue and Pittsburgh Pirates great Dock Ellis made history in 1971 when they were the first Black pitchers to start an MLB All-Star Game…Blue was the first pitcher to start the All-Star Game for both leagues. He started for the AL in 1971 and '75 and the NL in '78…In ’71, Blue appeared on the covers of Sports Illustrated, The Sporting News, Sport, and Time magazines…While the A’s were noted for colorful uniforms, Blue introduced the white baseball cleats, a fashion that was soon picked up by teammate. He also wore his first name on the back of his jersey, not his last…Notre Dame recruited Blue to play football and preferred that sport over baseball. He declined the scholarship because he could make money faster in baseball…Who is the last switch hitter to win the American League Most Valuable Player Award? Vida Blue in ’71. He played most of his career before there was a designated hitter…Ferguson Jenkins reminded fans on Sunday that he and Blue were the first two Black men to win a Cy Young Award in the same season. Jenkins won with the Chicago Cubs in ’71.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.