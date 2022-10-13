St. Louisian Bradley Beal has solidified himself as a superstar in Washington D.C., on and off the basketball court.
The standout guard of the Washington Wizards was celebrated by his city this week as the Council of the District of Columbia declared Tuesday as "Bradley Beal Day." The special ceremony was held at the Wizards' open practice on Tuesday evening.
On the court, Beal has established himself as one of the top shooting guards in the National Basketball Association. The former Chaminade College Prep star has spent his entire career with the Wizards since being drafted with the No. 3 pick in 2012.
Beal is currently the second leading scorer in the history of the Wizards' franchise with 14,231 points. He is poised to pass Elvin Hayes as the all-time leading scorer in Wizards' history during the 2022-23 season. He is a three-time NBA All-Star. During the summer, Beal signed a new five-year contract to remain with the club.
Beal has also had a major presence off the court in the Washington D.C. community with his philanthropic activities. He has been a tremendous mentor to the area's youth, particularly to the students at the Ron Brown College Preparatory High School in the D.C. area. After the 2019 season, Beal was selected as the NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner for his exemplary work in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.