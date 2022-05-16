WEPOWER welcomed its third ever cohort of Elevate/Elevar, its accelerator for Black and Latinx-owned companies. This year, they are scaling their impact by transitioning to run not one but two programs per year.
After receiving 127 applications and interviewing 30+ entrepreneurs, they selected 11 St. Louis-proud companies to participate in its 10-week accelerator where they will access coaching, capital, connections, and a community of lifelong friends and champions. Here are some members of the Spring 2022 Elevate/Elevar cohort.
Shelby Farr owns Shelby Marie, a luxury fragrance bar in Ferguson where anyone and everyone can make their own personal fragrance blends and bath & body products with the help of a master formulator.
Robin Taylor owns Infinite Occasions LLC, a full service banquet hall offering both onsite and offsite catering with full-service packages that include food, decor and room rental for any budget.
Monique Richard owns Monique Cherise Beauty Boutiques, an innovative private salon suite that offers beauty professionals and business owners private suites to service their clients in a one-on-one atmosphere where luxury, relaxation and a warm, welcoming atmosphere is priority.
Justin Harris owns Saint Louis Hop Shop, a craft beer shop & bar with the best selection of craft beer in the St Louis area, offering a variety of specialty craft beers, small batch spirits and natural wines.
Timothy Eleby owns Pure Catering STL, a hospitality & food company serving St Louis area childcare centers and government centers plus running the café at the St Louis History Museum and more.
Patrice Johnson owns Patrice J. Bridal, a full-service bridal studio offering ready to wear bridal, custom dressmaking and alterations for all women of all sizes. Ps...this is the 1st black-owned bridal retailer in the greater STL area.
Branden Griffin is the CEO of Juggernaut Syndicate Corporation, a virtual & automated logistics company training the next generation of CDL drivers and transportation business owners.
Tony Davis owns Pop Pop Hurray LLC, a premium gourmet popcorn shop offering a variety of flavor and topping options from St Louis staples like flaming hot buffalo to fun flavors like watermelon, chili and banana pudding.
Wydonna Sumpter owns The Ultimate Cosmetology and Barber Academy, a community based cosmetic training & arts school with trades in esthetician, barber, cosmetology and nail technician.
