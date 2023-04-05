It was a tremendous weekend of hoops at the NCAA Women's Final Four in Dallas.
Great players, great teams, and great coaches have elevated women's basketball over generations and this year's tournament set records for television viewership.
We witnessed a generational program in South Carolina enter the Final Four with a 42-game winning streak, led by All-American post player Aliyah Boston and Hall of Fame coach Dawn Staley.
We witnessed the amazing talent Of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who led her home state school to a major upset over South Carolina and a berth in the national championship game. With her Steph Curry-like shooting range and “Pistol” Pete Maravich flash, she continues to push the envelope of what the ladies can do with the basketball.
We also witnessed history when LSU won its first national championship. The Tigers were led by its supremely talented and unapologetically bold star forward Angel Reese, a coaching legend in Kim Mulkey, and point guard Alexis Morris, one of college basketball's great redemption stories.
It was appointment television, and the young ladies did not disappoint as they gave us tremendous play off the court along with plenty of extra-curricular spice on Twitter.
The season’s biggest game featured a team scoring 102 points while making 11 of 17 three-point shots. That's 65%!
Credit LSU's Morris, who correctly predicted that if Iowa packed the lane and let LSU shoot three-pointers like they did against South Carolina, it would be at their own peril. Jasmine Carson came off the bench to make all five of her three-pointers and scored 21 points in the first half.
Hopefully, folks will stay tuned because the game is evolving. Ladies are dunking in games, pulling up for 30-foot three-pointers and woofing at each other at a moment's notice.
Sit back and enjoy.
*All-Star Weekend in St. Louis
Several of the state’s top basketball players will take the court during the John Albert High School All-Star Game.
The five-game event, presented by MoBetta Sports, is Saturday after Harris-Stowe State University. Here is the schedule.
Eighth-Grade All-Star Game, 2 p.m.
East vs. West, 3:15 p.m.
Girls Public vs. Private, 4:30 p.m.
Ball is Wife vs. Mo Betta, 5:45 p.m.
YLie vs. All Things Retro, 7 p.m.
The East vs. West contest will pit all-stars from the St. Louis side of the river against a group of top players from metro east Illinois. The Ball is Wife vs. Mo Betta Game features an excellent group of seniors, which include Jayden Nicholson of Vashon, Jorden Williams of Whitfield, Tyler King of Parkway West, Justin Duff of DeSmet and Stephen Okoro of Principia.
In the main event, it will be YLie vs. All Things Retro in a battle of top St. Louis area players against players from around the state of Missouri. All Things Retro will feature players such as Kennard Davis Jr. of Vashon, Macalaeb Rich of East St. Louis, Jordan Pickett of Belleville East, Kobi Williams of Westminster and Javaris Moye of Kirkwood. The YLie team features top players such as Kael Combs of Nixa, Cameron Williams of Cape Girardeau Central, Desmond White of the Skills Factory of Atlanta and Rico Coleman of Charleston.
*Rob Martin is headed to SEMO
Former CBC basketball standout Rob Martin gave a commitment to attend Southeast Missouri State last week. Martin spent his freshman season at Indiana State before entering the transfer portal. Martin was the St. Louis American Player of the Year in 2022 after leading the Cadets to the Class 6 state championship. The 5'10" Martin figures to step into a prime role for the Redhawks, who won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament and earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
*Culver-Stockton tabs Dorian Hobbs Jr as head coach
Congratulations to St. Louisan Dorian Hobbs Jr. who was named as the head men's basketball coach at Culver-Stockton College in Canton. At 30 years old, Hobbs is now one of the youngest head coaches in the collegiate ranks. A Parkway North High product, Hobbs was a former standout player and assistant coach at Culver Stockton. Hobbs graduated from Culver-Stockton in 2015 where he helped them to a pair of berths in the NAIA National Tournament. He spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Culver-Stockton and the past two seasons at Millikin University (IL). Dorian has earned the respect as a young up and coming talent in the coaching ranks during that span.
