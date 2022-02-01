Laura Coates, CNN senior legal analyst, will begin St. Louis County Library’s Black History Month events with her keynote address, “Just Pursuit: A Black Prosecutor’s Fight for Fairness.” The in-person event begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 at the 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd. County Library location. The 2022 celebration is themed "Still we rise with resilience and brilliance,” and will include in-person and virtual events throughout the month.
A native of Saint Paul, Minnesota, Coates graduated from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and the University of Minnesota Law School before beginning her legal career in private practice. She later served as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Department of Justice. Coates recently published a book with the same as her keynote address, which she calls “a powerful true story and groundbreaking account of bias in the courtroom.”
The Frankie Freeman Award will be presented to Britttany Tur Kellman, executive director of Jamaa Birth Village in Ferguson. Established in 2015, Jamaa Birth Village services include culturally based traditional midwifery/doula care, perinatal mental health care, holistic therapy, and childbirth education. It has supported over 800 families with perinatal care.
“Our goal is to lower prematurity and the infant and maternal mortality/morbidity rates that are significantly higher for Black women through community led and woman centered care,” according to its website.
A list of highlighted events is below. A full schedule of events is available at www.slcl.org/black-history-celebration.
7 p.m. Tuesday, February 8
Virtual Author Event: Robert Child
"Immortal Valor: The Black Medal of Honor Winners of World War II"
7 p.m. Tuesday, February 15
IN-PERSON at the Florissant Valley Branch (195 New Florissant Rd. South)
The Black Rep Presents “Stamping, Shouting and Singing Home”
Inspired by the life of Sojourner Truth, this performance tells the story of her fictitious great-great-granddaughter Lizzie Walker, and her transformation from child to adult activist.
Registration required.
7 p.m. Thursday, February 17
IN-PERSON at Library Headquarters (1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd.)
Author Event: Mashama Bailey and John O. Morisano
"Black, White, and The Grey: The Story of an Unexpected Friendship and a Beloved Restaurant." Presented in partnership with Sauce Magazine.
7 p.m. Friday, February 18
IN-PERSON at the Florissant Valley Branch (195 New Florissant Rd. South)
Set the Night to Music
Enjoy a soulful performance and the smooth jazz styles of Robert Nelson & Renaissance.
Registration required.
7 p.m. Tuesday, February 22.
IN-PERSON at the Lewis & Clark Branch (9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd.)
The Black Rep Presents “Waiting for Martin”
A poignant and heartfelt tale of three homeless teens living in rural Alabama during the early sixties, patiently waiting for Dr. King to come, with the expectation that his visit would change their lives forever.
Registration required.
7 p.m. Thursday, February 24
VIRTUAL
The Legacy of Dr. Venable
Celebrate the resilience of Dr. Howard P. Venable, an ophthalmologist and university professor who worked for equity in health, education, and legal justice.
Registration required.
1 p.m. Saturday, February 26
IN-PERSON at the Florissant Valley Branch (195 New Florissant Rd. South)
Gift of Gospel
Enjoy the melodious sounds of gospel music with Michelle Sargent, Daphne Rice-Bruce and Kathy Horry, and interpretive dance from Angelica LaGrone. Pastor Shaun Williams will serve as Master of Ceremonies.
Registration required.
Program sites are accessible. Upon two weeks’ notice, accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities. Contact St. Louis County Library by phone 314-994-3300 or visit www.slcl.org.
