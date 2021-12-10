St. Louis County Police Officers are pallbearers for fallen St. Louis County police detective Antonio Valentine on Friday Dec. 10, 2021 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. Valentine, 42, died after a head-on crash in the line of duty.
St. Louis County Police Officers are pallbearers for fallen St. Louis County police detective Antonio Valentine
- By: Wiley Price | The St. Louis American
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Hot Sheet
Most Popular
Articles
- U.S. Rep. Cori Bush calls Paul McKee’s actions ‘an abomination’
- A passion for fashion
- Missouri to test drinking water for ‘forever chemicals’
- Benefits of Walking
- City releases criteria for $500 direct cash assistance
- Black women are leading the way in diversity at Catholic Charities
- Praise for The American’s Wiley Price
- Wash U senior Young named Rhodes finalist
- Louis Vuitton’s first Black creative director, Virgil Abloh loses cancer battle at 41
- Family of slain Black man demands suspect’s arrest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.