St. Louis County Police Officers are pallbearers for fallen St. Louis County police detective Antonio Valentine
Photo by Wiley Price | St. Louis American

St. Louis County Police Officers are pallbearers for fallen St. Louis County police detective Antonio Valentine on Friday Dec. 10, 2021 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. Valentine, 42, died after a head-on crash in the line of duty. 

