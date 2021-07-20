Protesters march through the drive-thru at the McDonald's in the 3900 block of Lindell to demand better hourly wages for it's employees on Monday July 20, 2021. As fast-food companies scramble to find workers, McDonald’s cooks and cashiers in St. Louis will go on strike Wednesday, July 21, the day before the company’s annual shareholder meeting, to demand McDonald’s pay every worker a wage of least $15/hr.