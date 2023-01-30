ST. LOUIS — Temperatures dropped into the teen Monday evening in the wake of the light wintry mix that tangled traffic Sunday evening. Another round of winter weather moved across southern Missouri into southern Illinois Monday evening putting down a layer of sleet.
Areas of Iron, Reynolds and Madison and Perry counties in Missouri saw as much as an inch of sleet. Drivers on the roads in the hilly terrain south of the metro area will be challenged by the wintry mix and cold temperatures.
Temperatures will drop into the lower teens by early Tuesday. Clouds thicken during the morning as another weather system slides by to our south. There will be a chance of flurries farther south of the metro area Tuesday afternoon. Little if any accumulation is expected. Highs will only be in the 20s.
Temperatures will climb above freezing Wednesday afternoon.
The active weather is expected to remain south of the St. Louis area through the remainder of the week.
St. Louis Metro Forecast
Monday: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the teens.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few flurries south in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy, highs in the mid 30s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, highs in the mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, highs in the mid 30s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, highs in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy...near 50.
Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now.
The weekend ahead looks lacking in the sunshine department, but temperatures will moderate into the 40s, perhaps close to 50 by Sunday afternoon.
This article originally appeared here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.