Betty Thompson was a true St. Louisan through and through.
She was a product of the community she loved in St. Louis through her education at Sumner High School, Harris-Stowe State University and Washington University. At the same time, St. Louis is a product of Betty Thompson.
As a business owner and radio host, an elected councilwoman and state representative, an active and engaged member and a leader of numerous boards, her impact can be felt throughout the region through the deep and meaningful connections she built with the people and communities she served.
Throughout her life and her career, Betty was a beacon of light and hope for those who most needed it. And while she often took it upon herself to lift up young people, women and African Americans in our region, she also made space for those of us who wanted to follow in her footsteps -- or better yet, stand and fight for what’s right alongside her.
Betty also was not one to mince words. Earlier this year, in spite of her health, she insisted on making a video in support of my campaign for mayor.
So, she had someone drive her to the campaign’s office in South City. From the passenger seat of the car, she held up a large campaign sign and stated plainly, “We want you to wake up! Get up! Sit up! Look up! Dress up! Eat up! Pray up! Pay up! And if you can’t do that, then you should just stay home and shut up!”
I know I’m not alone when I say she inspired multiple generations of leaders, legislators, activists and community-minded individuals who will carry on her legacy of lifting up the least of all of us.
I am one of them. It was an honor to see her beaming with pride from the floor of the rotunda in City Hall as I was sworn in, standing on stone that was not built for me, speaking in a building never meant for people like me to ascend to leadership.
While our civil rights icons laid the foundation for us to succeed, Betty Thompson was the walls, the roof, the floors, the windows and doors that made our ascension to leadership feel like home.
We will miss her and her strength, her wit, her drive and her style. But her spirit is still here with us and can be felt throughout the St. Louis region. May she rest in power, and in her memory may we all live to serve and lift up others as she did.
Tishaura Jones is the first Black woman mayor in the history of the city of St. Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.