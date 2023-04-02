BB Neo Soul sings at Angard Hotel for HER Eminent Reign exhibit

BB Neo Soul (center) performs at HER Eminent Reign exhibit on the last day of 2023 Women's History month in downtown St. Louis, Missouri.

 Ashley Winters | St. Louis American

BB Neo Soul sings an original song for the crowd at the Angard Hotel for HER Eminent Reign exhibit on March 31, 2023, the last day of Women's History Month.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.