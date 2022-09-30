The Salute to Education, St. Louis' premiere scholarship and awards gala is back, and in-person for the first time in three years! There will be scholarships, awards, the lottery for a trip, the lottery for jewelry, live music, a dj, dancing, dinner and more.
Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith, president of Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis, Missouri, will receive The 2022 St. Louis American Foundation Stellar Performer in Education award on Oct. 1, 2022. Join us in celebrating outstanding St. Louis African American educators in style at the Milestone 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education at the America Center.
For tickets and information on the Milestone 35th anniversary Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala on Oct. 1, 2022, visit stlamerican.com (limited tickets available at the event). All net proceeds from this annual non-profit (501c3) event go towards scholarships for local, high potential students with financial needs.
The “Old School Dance Party” will cap the evening with Darryl Jones, DJ of Blacklight Productions, spinning records. Early on and after the show the Jazz Cabaret with Denise Thimes will perform. The Jazz Edge Orchestra, a 17-piece ensemble under the direction of Thomas Moore will entertain during the dinner program.
America’s Center is not providing valet parking for the event. But there are several nearby parking garages, including one that is directly across Washington Avenue from America’s Center. Guests can be dropped off in the circle drive at the entrances to America’s Center before their vehicle is parked.
Parking options include:
7TH STREET GARAGE
601 Locust, St. Louis, MO
314.588.8690 | stlouisparking.com
Cost: $1 per half hour; $1 each additional half hour; $16 daily maximum.
NINTH STREET GARAGE
911 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
314.621.3858 | stlouisparking.com
Cost: $1 first 30 minutes. $1 each additional 30 minutes
Enter on Olive Street
ST. LOUIS CONVENTION CENTER HOTEL GARAGE
419 N. 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
314.621.4407 | stlouisparking.com
Cost: $1 per half hour; $10 maximum for first 12 hours; $16 daily maximum.
Enter on 9th or 10th Street
ST. LOUIS CENTER EAST
420 N. 6th Street, St. Louis, MO
314.231.9108 | stlouisparking.com
Hours: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Cost: $5 up to 12 hours
Enter on Broadway or 6th Street
