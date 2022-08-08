To quote a line from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel from which the musical was adapted, plenty were eager to see “what the fuss was about” when The Color Purple made its debut on the Muny stage on Thursday August 4.
It was clear from the critical and commercial response of the 2005 Tony Award-winning original production and the 2016 Tony Award-winning revival, the power of Walker’s story translated as easily to the stage as it did to film. Steven Spielberg’s 1985 adaptation became a staple of Black cinema and Black culture, despite the controversy of having a white director at its helm.
The Color Purple reveals the heartbreaking, but ultimately triumphant life of Celie. She is born into seemingly insurmountable circumstances, even beyond those that came with the territory for being a poor Black woman born in the south during the first half of the 20th century. Celie spends most of her life victimized in one way or another. She has her faith shaken to its core as she experiences heartbreak, loss and abuse that would break a woman of lesser fortitude. Celie’s story is Black America’s story. And based on the reception of the Muny audience, it is a story that connects with all Americans.
The musical leans more into Alice Walker’s novel than Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation, which was a big risk for Muny audiences considering that it fleshes out the strong themes of a same-sex relationship that is mostly implied for the cinematic production. But it was clear from the standing ovation, so lengthy it compelled the cast into a moment of musical reprise that served as an encore, that the risk paid off.
Like many of the recent regional productions, The Muny presentation of The Color Purple is modeled after the 2016 Broadway revival – which features minimalistic scenic design and relies on lighting, projection and moving parts. Unlike the elaborate original 2005 Broadway staging, the cast and production crew must compel the audience to use their imagination with respect to scenic visual stimulation – and all parties involved were up for the challenge. Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson enlisted the creative team behind the Chicago’s Drury Lane Theatre 2019 presentation of the musical for The Muny’s staging. The show starred Anastacia McCleskey as Celie and Tracee Beazer as Shug Avery. They are joined by St. Louis natives Duane Martin Foster, Kennedy Holmes, Omega Jones, Sage Lee and Sean Walton and an ensemble of 20 performers total.
As a whole, the show was solid – though the vocal arrangements felt a bit homogenized and didn’t quite feel effortlessly blended. The vocals could have been an issue that resolved itself as the run continued. This reporter saw the show on the first night of full performance, after a rain-soaked preview was halted at intermission the previous evening. But what The Color Purple lacked in authentic downhome flatfoot singing, it made up for with heart. Musical director Jermaine Hill’s orchestration, the direction of Lilli-Anne Brown and the skillful execution of Breon Arzell’s choreography by each person that graced the stage created an enjoyable experience overall.
It’s a rare thing for a musical that is not completely centered around dance to have such a large ensemble so obviously adept and intentional regarding movement, but that was exactly the case for The Muny’s The Color Purple. They never missed a step as they conveyed the emotionally charged story of Celie and company, particularly Tracee Beazer’s Shug Avery and Gilbert Domally’s Harpo.
And costume designer Samantha C. Jones deserves a nod for the impeccably tailored yellow romper worn by Shug Avery in the second act. The outfit was absolutely stunning – with clean lines that captured every curve of the singing seductress without betraying the conservative decorum of early 20th century everyday fashion among Southern Black women, even for those with a certain reputation.
The Muny’s presentation of ‘The Color Purple’ continues through Tuesday, August 9. The Muny will close its 104th season with ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,’ which runs August 12 -August 18. For tickets and additional information, visit www.muny.org
