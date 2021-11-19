This Saturday and Sunday are the last days that you can enter to win a 2022 Chevy Equinox for getting your COVID-19 vaccine through the Urban League’s Thanksgiving vaccination drive partnership with Jim Butler Chevy.
Full sweepstakes rules along with participating vaccination event sites can be found on the Jim Butler and Urban League websites. Qualifying vaccination events include Urban League sites and St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force sites (including BJC and Mercy).
Matthew L. Dixon got his vaccine through an Urban League clinic “about a month ago,” after his job mandated vaccination, he said. Dixon didn’t know that he had been entered to win a car through the program until after his visit. It came as a pleasant surprise.
Dixon said his vaccination experience, through Visionary Vaccines and Healthcare Services, was smooth.
“I was first nervous, but it was pretty easy,” he said. “The environment was friendly and nice.”
Visionary Vaccines and Healthcare nurse Peggy Hennessey has been all over the metro area at different vaccination sites. The Urban League has three sites set up in the city: at St. Alphonsus Rock Church, Northwest High School, and Greater St. Mark Family Church, which are open during the week. Visionary Vaccines is also offering vaccines and boosters out of their St. Charles clinic, and transportation assistance with Lyft or Uber is available on their website.
As such, she’s been part of a team vaccinating people in churches, schools, and other sites in the community.
“The Urban League, through our Division of Public Safety and partnerships with the Missouri National Guard and others, has vaccinated more than 40,000 individuals across the region,” Michael P. McMillan, President and CEO of the Urban League, said. “Yet, despite our efforts, vaccination rates are still below optimum, especially in areas with vulnerable populations. This vaccination drive with Jim Butler is one more tool in our arsenal to help increase rates.” Currently, 66% of adults in the St. Louis metropolitan area have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.
“Together, we can drive the vaccination rate in the St. Louis area to 80%. This is a pivotal time for the community in our fight against COVID-19,” Brad M. Sowers, the Jim Butler Auto Group president, said. “While incentives may have more appeal for some people than for others, we hope to do our part to make an impact in the vaccination rate in and around St. Louis.”
The Urban League launched a community-based effort to help increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in August. The vaccination events are organized through the League’s Department of Public Safety in partnership with Visionary Vaccinations & Health Services and The St. Louis Public Schools. Moderna, Pfizer, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.
On Saturday, Visionary Vaccines will be at Kirkwood School District, Ferguson-Florissant School District, and Vashon High School. On Sunday, they will be distributing vaccines from their own clinic, where patients can walk in or make an appointment online. During the week, they will be at the three permanent sites at St. Alphonsus Rock Church 118 N. Grand Blvd. 63106, Northwest High School 5140 Riverview Blvd. 63120, and Greater St. Mark Family Church 9950 Glen Owen Dr. 63136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.