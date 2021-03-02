Tishaura Jones votes

Democratic candidate for mayor of the City of St. Louis, City Treasurer Tishaura Jones signs in to vote at Union Avenue Church early Tuesday morning March 2, 2021. Jones was joined by her family in the city’s Visitation Park neighborhood.
Polls close in the city of St. Louis at 7 p.m. tonight.
