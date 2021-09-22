“I didn’t say anything because I felt it would only hurt me.”
By Sylvester Brown Jr.
The St. Louis American
Brandon Ford, 23, isn’t sure why an unmasked customer targeted him for a lesson on how the COVID-19 vaccines have devastating impacts on Black people.
Ford, a Creve Coeur native and student at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, worked as an Uber Eats driver before returning to school. In the early afternoon of August 19, he was delivering an order to a business complex in the Clayton area. The man who placed the order, who was white, identified himself as “a doctor” before verbally accosting Brandon.
“You look like a nice guy,” Ford recalled the man saying.
“Then he started bragging about never wearing a mask and not being vaccinated. He proceeded to lecture me about how Blacks and Latinos are more at risk, and how the medical system has always had plans for us…he mentioned Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, and how abortions were started to wipe out the Black race…all this crazy stuff! It was a pretty racist experience.”
In retrospect, Ford said he should have just dropped the food off and quickly left. As a journalism student, he said he’s well-versed in racial history and the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on minorities. He could have easily refuted the man’s racist banter but said he chose not to engage.
“As a Black person, I feel like sometimes there’s not much you can say because usually white people are in positions of power like this particular guy. I didn’t say anything because I felt it would only hurt me.”
Brandon was vaccinated in March. He wore a mask during the verbal confrontation so he figured no real harm could come from tolerating the racist rant.
He was wrong. Later that evening, Brandon’s throat was itchy. By Sunday, he’d lost his sense of taste and smell and felt overly fatigued. When he returned to school the following week, he immediately got tested for the coronavirus.
The result? “Positive.”
Ford is not sure he got the disease from the Clayton “doctor.” But the man was the only unmasked person he’d encountered that day besides a homeless man he’d casually given money from a safe distance.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on average it takes five-to-six days from when someone is infected with the virus for symptoms to show.
Ford spoke with The St. Louis American while quarantined in Evanston. His symptoms were minor, thanks to being vaccinated, he insists. The real toll has been the negative impact on his psyche and the racist circumstances he believes led to getting infected. He’d received an in-person dose of a viral phenomenon aimed at people of color.
TheNew York Times warned in March that false information delivered through social media and other “fringe news sites” has greatly influenced people of color. Misinformation, like claims that vaccines can alter DNA or don’t work, “or that people of color are being used as guinea pigs,” The Times stressed, has complicated efforts to convince Blacks and Hispanics to get vaccinated. These race-based disinformation campaigns are so effective that the White House is even sounding alarms
“Anti-vaccination campaigners are targeting Black Americans with misinformation about vaccines,” Dr Marcella Nunez-Smith, head of the US president’s task force on COVID-19 health equity, said in a recent press conference. “There are actors out there trying to take advantage with misinformation about vaccines, especially among some of the communities that have been hardest hit.”
Ford is grappling with the fact that he is among the demographic facing a pandemic within a pandemic wrapped in a racial epidemic. Black infection rates and deaths from COVID-19 are disproportionately higher than whites.
Black and Hispanic Americans have less access to medical care and are in poorer health. The mental trauma from the pandemic and racist policing practices that led to last year’s deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others have re-opened wounds for many youths.
Dr. Sarah Jerstad, associate clinical director of psychological services at Children’s Minnesota St. Paul Hospital, was cited in “Ring the Alarm,” the Congressional Black Caucus’ report last year on the crisis of Black youth suicides in America.
“Since the death of George Floyd, anxiety and stress among Black Americans increased at higher rates than any other ethnic group,” Dr. Jerstad said.
“So much so that Black youth under 13 were twice as likely to die by suicide than their white counterparts.”
The interaction with the anti-vaxxer, getting COVID and being isolated has forced Ford to reassess his priorities. Last year, he said, he was an optimist spending “a lot of time and energy on the movement for Black lives,” and canvassing for then presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders.
Now, he says, he’s emotionally drained, and less optimistic. He’s shared the encounter with his therapist and older sisters and is trying to adhere to their advice.
“My family told me to just take care of myself instead of concerning myself too much with what’s going on in the world because it can take a lot of energy out of you,” he said.
The pandemic has intensified issues in the Black community, according to Ford.
“We live in a society that still has a penchant for white supremacy. We live in this highly individualized society that constantly preaches this ‘do-for-self’ type thinking but, really, we’re all in this together. So, we need therapy, especially from people who look like us, who understand our experiences,” he said.
“I think contracting COVID is sort of a reminder of my need to do just that.”
Sylvester Brown Jr. is The St. Louis American’s inaugural Deaconess Fellow.Sylvester Brown Jr. is The St. Louis American’s inaugural Deaconess Fellow. Deaconess Foundation is a grant making organization, a ministry of the United Church of Christ, building power for child well-being through philanthropy, advocacy and organizing for racial equity and public policy change.
Word Count: 890
