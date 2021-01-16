Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Inc. is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a special day of service. The League is partnering with the Dr. Martin Luther King State Celebration commission to distribute food, masks, and other personal protective equipment starting at noon Monday, Jan 18. at Jamestown Mall.
A special awards program and announcement of a major partnership with Schnuck Markets, Inc. round out the day of service.
When: Monday, Jan. 18
11:15 a.m.: Special award ceremony
12:00-3 p.m.: Free, drive-thru event to distribute two weeks’ worth of food, toiletries and masks/PPE (no screenings or eligibility required)
1:00 PM: Schnucks partnership announcement
WHERE: Jamestown Mall, 175 Jamestown Mall, Florissant
----
Also Monday, CareSTL Health and Missouri Primary Care Association are joining forces to provide free COVID-19 testing.
Testing is reserved for Missouri residents. Individuals are encouraged to register prior to driving through however it is not mandatory. Anyone who would like to register today can do so by clicking this link: https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=2726
When: Monday, Jan. 18
9 a.m. 4 p.m.
Where: 2425 N. Whittier St., St. Louis
