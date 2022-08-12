Americans are seeking jobs and finding them, and many are also trying to improve their employment status.
The same is true in this region as hundreds of job seekers visited the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Expo & Career Fair at America’s Center on August 5, 2022.
According to the Urban League, 78 companies were represented at the Career Fair, 27 job offers were made on the spot, and 40 applicants left with second interviews scheduled.
“I’m here to find a job, start a career and better my future,” said Edward Johnson of St. Louis.
“I’m 24 and ready. I cannot do anything but move forward.”
Johnson added that he had been offered a job with SSM Health but was still checking out other employers.
“Team SSM poured its heart and soul into many career conversations with attendees,” said Roderick Nunn, SSM Health Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion vice president.
“It’s a tough talent marketplace, but we were blessed to extend a number of job offers on the spot while identifying several prospects we are actively working with. Many thanks to Michael McMillan [president and CEO] and the team at Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. for a productive Expo & Career Fair.”
Teamsters Local 300 had representatives in attendance, and their goal was to help find more minority workers for their union and the business where they represent employees.
“Diversity. Yes, we are looking for it all the time,” said Local 600 member Michael Green.
To help attendees land that new job or employment opportunity, the Save Our Sons [SOS] team had its Urban Closet open at the fair for anyone needing interview attire.
Suits, dresses, shoes, and accessories were available and could be fitted for the individual. The clothing could be kept by those who received them for use in future interviews.
“A lot of people have come through, and they can keep the outfits,” said Kelly Bryant-Vaughn, an Urban League case manager.
“We do need clothing donations, especially women’s clothes. We also have a table with women’s jewelry to complete the look.”
A man being fitted for a suit said he felt empowered after putting it on. He pondered whether he should come to the fair because of how he was dressed. After donning the suit, he said he now felt like he belonged there.
The SOS program helps economically disadvantaged African American men in the St. Louis region find jobs and earn a livable wage.
This program assists participants in obtaining post-secondary education and job training. Volunteers from many occupations teach career life skills and work ethics needed to become a successful employee.
The curriculum is covered over four weeks and includes How to Find a Job; How to Keep a Job; How to Get Promoted; and How to Remain Marketable in the Workplace.
While the July job report was encouraging for the American economy and slowed recession fears, it still held distressing news for Black people.
The economy regained all jobs lost during the pandemic, showing a gain of 528,000 jobs, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was more than double the 250,000 that economists were expecting.
The unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5% after holding at 3.6% for the past four months. The July jobless rate matched the half-century low last seen in February 2020.
The unwelcome news is that Black unemployment was 6%. The jobless rate among Whites was 3.1%. The Black jobless rate is 94% higher than the White figure.
The Economic Policy Institute listed the primary reasons as “racism” and single adult households where one person tries to care for children and hold a full-time job at the same time.
Education also plays a role in the disparity.
Currently 54% of African American men graduate from high school, compared to more than 75% of their peers.
