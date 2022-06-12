The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. co-hosted a pair of community food distribution and empowerment events on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in partnership with Greatness Unlocked: a Ten City Tour, founded by ministry leader Dr. Bill Winston, senior pastor of the Chicago-based Living Word Christian Center.
The community events, featuring food and clothing distribution, set the stage for an inspirational tour in St. Louis June 15-18, 2022. St. Louis is the first stop on the tour, which is themed “Greatness Unlocked: Your Journey Starts Now!”
The tour will feature a job fair and business expo, a gathering at Wohl Recreation Center hosted by state Sen. Karla May, inspirational speakers, a pitch competition, and youth programs.
"We are so proud to partner with Bill Winston Ministries and Living Word Church on this opportunity to enrich, inspire, and empower people in the greater St. Louis metro area," said Michael P. McMillan, Urban League president and CEO.
"Their mission of inspiring people to lead fulfilling, purposeful, and focused lives aligns perfectly with our focus on empowerment and giving back to the community."
Winston said the tour’s goal is to bring economic restoration and prosperity to the City of St. Louis and close the wealth gap in Black and brown communities.
Winston served for six years as a fighter pilot in the United States Air Force, and earned The Distinguished Flying Cross, The Air Medal for performance in combat, and the Squadron Top Gun Award.
After completing his military service, Winston joined the IBM Corporation as a marketing representative. Before he resigned in 1985 to enter full-time ministry, he was a regional marketing manager in IBM’s Midwest Region.
Living Word Christian Center is a multi-cultural, non-denominational church with more than 20,000 members located in Forest Park, Illinois. The church has a broad range of ministries and related entities.
Winston is also the founder of Bill Winston Ministries (BWM), a partnership-based outreach ministry. Through BWM, he hosts the Believer’s Walk of Faith television and radio broadcast which reaches more than 800 million households nationwide and overseas.
The ministry owns and operates two shopping malls and Golden Eagle Aviation, a fixed-based operation located on historic Moton Field in Tuskegee, Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.