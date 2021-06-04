A video clip of King Harris, son of T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris in a heated argument with an unknown person has gone viral.
Harris is heard asking, “What you wanna do?,” then goes to ask another individual if they’re from the area. From there, he opens the passenger side door of a Jeep and pulls out his spiked bookbag.
Once he puts the bag on, voices nearby can be heard with a young girl saying, “Oh hell nah, let’s go.”
Following that statement, things turn left and Harris asks the young man “what’s going on?” and why he keeps stepping up to him as if he’s going to do something.
A voice then rings out in the video telling Harris to relax. In addition to that person, a young woman tells her friend to move out of the way because someone may have a gun.
The video ends with Harris saying, “Be about your business, my n****,” he then steps back into the car with his bookbag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.