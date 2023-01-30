ST. LOUIS — Another round of winter weather is impacting portions of the bi-state region Monday evening. This time, an area of mostly sleet is falling and creating dangerous driving conditions in the region.
In Iron, Reynolds and Madison counties in Missouri, a winter storm warning is in effect. Just east and north of those counties, a winter weather advisory is in effect into Monday night.
While there may be some snow mixed in, it appears sleet will be the main type of precipitation. Over parts of southern Missouri, more than half an inch of sleet may accumulate.
Temperatures will be in the lower 20s in these areas. Drivers on the roads in the hilly terrain south of the metro area will be challenged by the wintry mix and cold temperatures.
Most of the sleet and any snow will be shifting away from our area before midnight. Road crews will also be challenged by the cold temperatures as chemical treatment isn't quite as effective once temperatures drop into the teens.
Another round of flurries will be possible later on Tuesday, once again over southern portions of Missouri and Illinois. Little, if any, accumulation is expected. The storm track tends to shift just a little farther south for the remainder of the week.
A couple more systems will slide by to our south through the week. Another surge of moisture will bring more sleet and snow to southern Missouri and southern Illinois Monday evening and again Tuesday afternoon. This area of winter weather should remain to the south of the St. Louis metro area. As the week progresses, the storm tracks appear to be far enough south and the air over us quite dry. Therefore, we should only see times of cloudiness through the rest of the week.
The weekend ahead looks lacking in the sunshine department, but temperatures will moderate into the 40s, perhaps close to 50 by Sunday afternoon.
