Thomas “Tommo” Anderson details his complicated love affair on newly released “Rain” single
We’re all human right? With that, one would think it would be acceptable for everyone to express feelings even if doing it triggers an emotional response.
That might seem like a given, but it’s not always that simple for men. Men — especially in hip-hop — have always been perceived as having a tough guy persona and uncomfortable with getting in tune with their sensitive side.
Thomas “Tommo” Anderson, 24, decided to counter that misconception with his latest single, “Rain,” released to all streaming platforms on April 30.
“I feel like a lot of rappers feel like they need to be big, bold and bad,” Anderson said.
“I don’t feel that. I feel that’s not human. There are parts of me that are sensitive, and I’m like, ‘dang that hurt.’ It's important to say that out loud.”
Barbara “B. Love” Gardner, who provides backup vocals on “Rain,” agreed that it's not common for men to articulate their feelings about heartbreak. She appreciated his honesty and that made her even more interested in collaborating.
“It made me respect his artistry and the way he wrote certain metaphors placed in the song,” Gardner said. “Him pulling those emotions from a real situation made me really respect the song and want to be a part of it.”
Through his music, Anderson said people will be able to recognize how much he cared for the rap’s subject, despite her giving him headaches.
“I just really enjoyed the connection and vibe that we had,” Anderson said.
“But it always felt like we were standing (under) an umbrella with rain around us. It was always something going on, it couldn’t ever just be sunshine.”
Anderson and Gardner took a road trip to Chicago to record the single with Don Hulio of Classick Studios. Gardner was ecstatic with the energy that overflowed in the studio wherethey created “Rain.”
“Rain” follows the release of 2019's “Victoria,” a tribute dedicated to his friend Victoria Ridley, who died in 2019.
Like ‘Rain’, the single displayed an unapologetic Anderson expressinghis inner thoughts, this time for his friend, who left us too soon.
This summer, Anderson will release his “In the Meantime,” EP, featuring “Victoria,” “Rain,” andfour other songs. He credits the upcoming project withtaking everything he’s learned since he started doing music in 2017 and putting it together to create a melodic, meaningful cohesive piece.” He released his first project “10:18,” in 2017 and a second one “Negative Zone,” not long after.
‘“In the Meantime,” is me taking everything I’ve learned since I’ve started rapping and creating a project with even more melodies, better songwriting, and more feeling,” Anderson said.
“When I first started it was really all about the bars, but I realized in song there’s more to it than that. Sometimes, it's not what you say, it's how you say it.
“I want you to be able to roll around in your car and rap my songs at the top of your lungs,” Anderson said. “I want you to be able to say, I've been through that; that was me.”
