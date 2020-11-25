With the news that Mayor Lyda Krewson will not seek a second term in the April mayoral election, all eyes are on who will be running to replace her.
Candidates on Monday began filing to enter the race to become the next mayor of the city of St. Louis. The primary election will be held March 2. The general election will be held April 6.
This election will look different from those in the past because of the passage of Proposition D in the city on Nov 3. Voters should expect primary ballots to be nonpartisan; they will be asked to choose as many candidates as they approve of in each race, regardless of party affiliation.
The two candidates with the most votes will then face off in the general election. Proposition D affects elections for mayor, comptroller, Board of Alderman president and aldermen..
In order to file to run for mayor a person must meet these qualifications: be a citizen of the United States for five years; be a St. Louis resident; be at least 30 years old; be an assessed taxpayer in St. Louis for two years; and have no convictions of malfeasance in office, bribery or other corrupt practice or crime.
Candidates must also have a petition signed by 1,170 registered voters in St. Louis, (2% of the votes cast in the 2017 mayoral race), pay a $1,318.20 fee and file a statement of tax clearance.
The last day to file for the 2021 mayoral race is Jan. 4.
Board of Elections Democratic Director Benjamin Borgmeyer said the morning was slower than expected when it came to candidates coming in to file for races, but he chalked it up to the new nonpartisan signature requirement, which may slow the process down a bit for candidates.
Following are the candidates who have announced they plan to run for mayor.
Lewis Reed
In a tweet Sunday, Reed said his campaign had gathered 2,000 signatures in less than 48 hours to allow him to file to run for mayor.
“You’ve now given me everything I need to go down tomorrow and file for office to be the next mayor of the city of St. Louis,” he said in a video attached to the tweet. “And I am clear and sure with all of your support and more we are going to get there.”
Reed currently serves as the president of the Board of Aldermen. He is a Democrat who represented the 6th Ward, from 1999 until 2007, which is the year he assumed the presidency. The 6th Ward covers all or parts of several central/south St. Louis neighborhood, including Compton Heights, Lafayette Square, Midtown, Peabody Darst Webbe and Tower Grove East.
Reed ran unsuccessfully for mayor of the city in the primary election in 2017 against several opponents and the votes were drastically divided. Krewson won with 32.04% of the vote, less than two percentage points separating her from Tishaura Jones, who received 30.4% of the votes. Reed came in third with 18.3% and Antonio French garnered 15.84% of the vote. The other candidates received less than 3% of the vote each.
Dana Kelly
Kelly announced Monday she would file to enter the race to become mayor, however she is quarantining after she was diagnosed this month with coronavirus and pneumonia..
In a release Monday Kelly said she has collected the required signatures and had planned to file Monday morning.
“However, out of an abundance of caution regarding my own health and not wanting to put others at risk, I will stay in quarantine as suggested by medical personnel and file immediately once it’s safe to do so,” Kelly wrote. “The field is starting to take shape and l look forward to having a conversation with the citizens of our city.”
Kelly has not held public office. She is a financial consultant and in 2018 she unsuccessfully ran against Mavis T. Thompson for the St. Louis License Collector’s Office.
Cara Spencer
Alderwoman Spencer also announced Monday she would run for mayor, noting that she met the petition requirements thanks to volunteers who collected signatures on her behalf.
Spencer represents the 20th Ward, roughly bounded by Cherokee Street to Broadway, down south on I-55 to Meramec Street and over to South Grand Boulevard. She was elected in 2015. Her term ends in 2023.
“I am the candidate with a track record of going the extra mile, digging in deep, answering to no one but the people of St. Louis,” she said.
Spencer said her ward mirrors the city because it includes assets like the Cherokee Street district, several city parks and the Mississippi River.
Spencer is executive director of the Consumers Council of Missouri.
Tishaura Jones
Jones announced her intent to run as mayor on Nov. 4, one day after she was reelected to serve as St. Louis treasurer.
“We can do better, I know this because, despite our problems, St. Louis is steeped in potential and ripe with opportunity,” she said then.
Jones received her first endorsement Friday from the NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri PAC.
The treasurer lost the 2017 primary race for St. Louis mayor by 888 votes, with Krewson garnering about 2% more of the vote, advancing Krewson to the general election and ultimately the office of the mayor.
