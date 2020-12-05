Kisha Winston, owner of Woke Brand, an eclectic, out-of-ordinary apparel line, has joined forces with three local designers to present a runway show worthy of any Big Apple showcase.
The event, to be held 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Mahler Ballroom, 4915 Washington Blvd., combines the talents of designers Adjo Honsou of Tribe228; Pierre Mccleary of 1026 Styles; and Kawana Waddell of Style-Taneous Styles for an evening of black excellence in fashion.
Winston, known for her vibrant, out-of-ordinary, eye-catching designs keeps her creative methods a top-notch secret. The audience will just have to see for itself how those secrets translate into something you’d want to wear when you feel like stepping out — and no one will have what you’re wearing.
Dinner and a complimentary drink are included in the ticket price of $125. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. Masks, temperature-check, and signing waiver are required. Tables will be distanced six feet apart, and only people who are a part of your party will be seated with you.
