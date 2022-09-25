CeCe Winans’ “Believe for It” tour, her first national tour in a decade, began Wednesday in Indianapolis and includes a performance at The Church on the Rock in St. Peters, Missouri at 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 4, 2022.
The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time has garnered 15 Grammy Awards, 31 Grammy nominations, 23 Dove Awards and 15 Stellar Gospel Music Awards.
Winans’ song list on the tour includes many of her chart toppers and fan favorites, and some of her more recent songs impacting the church like “Believe for It” and “Never Lost.”
“It’s going and it’s going strong and it’s going in the direction of the spirit and the miracles that I was really praying would happen,” Winans told Gary Graff of the Oakland Press, near her native Detroit.
“More so than being on the charts or streaming or whatever, (the music) is really touching the hearts of people, so I’m excited. Right now, it seems to be needed more than ever…a need for music that will encourage people and give hope, which is what we do.”
Winans won three Stellar awards in July — producer of the year, praise and worship album of the year, and praise and worship song of the year.
The awards were for Winans’ first live album, Believe for It, which logged seven weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart.
Winans said in a release, the tour “brings together church, community, and friends for an amazing, highly anticipated night of worship.”
“This tour is going to be amazing. I [can] share this experience love with everyone across the country who has supported my career for all these years, and those who will be hearing the new album for the first time.”
Winans is sharing classics including “Alabaster Box,” “More Than What I Wanted,” and many other hits.
The third single released from “Believe for It,” entitled “Goodness of God,” has topped 200 million US streams, 148 million video views, 110 million TikTok views, and is #1 on CCLI’s Top 100 chart, which is measured from over 250,000 church worship services.
Winans is a member of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame, in addition to being named a Trailblazer of Soul by BMI and garnering multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards, and more.
She’s sold more than 5 million albums in the US, topping the Gospel charts repeatedly while crossing over with smashes like “Count on Me,” her stunning duet with Whitney Houston from the multi-platinum ‘Waiting to Exhale’ soundtrack, which sold 2 million copies and cracked the Top 10 on the Pop, R&B, and Adult Contemporary charts.
Winans has performed before more than 1 million people during her career, with inspirational performances everywhere from Oprah to The White House, and appeared on television series including ‘7th Heaven’ and ‘Doc.’
For tickets to CeCe Winans performance at The Church on the Rock in St. Peters visit www.cecewinans.com/events
