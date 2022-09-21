As Sickle Cell Awareness Month continues this month, the American Red Cross is teaming up with organizations to rally blood donors who are Black to support patients with sickle cell disease.
Sickle cell disease is the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S., mostly affecting patients of African descent who may require frequent blood transfusions throughout their lifetime.
Chronic pain can accompany the disease, and it can lead to a need for lifesaving blood transfusions.
“When cells harden, they can get caught in blood vessels, potentially leading to stroke and organ failure,” Dr. Emily Coberly, Chief Medical Officer at Red Cross of Missouri, and Arkansas, said.
“Transfusions provide healthy blood cells, unblocking blood vessels and delivering oxygen, minimizing crises patients with sickle cell may face.”
One in 3 African American blood donors are a match for people with sickle cell disease.
The Red Cross is working with the National Pan-Hellenic Council, also known as the Divine Nine of historically Black fraternities and sororities, and other organizations through its Joined by Blood partnership through October to increase the number of Black blood donors.
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., is holding a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 500 N. Vandeventer Ave., St. Louis, 63108.
The event is being held “in loving memory of Sickle Cell warrior Ronicia “Ro” Otey,” according to the fraternity. Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org by following the “Find A Drive” instructions.
Donna Jones Anderson, national president of the National PanHellenic Council, called the fight against Sickle Cell, “a problem of mutual interest to our member organizations and the communities we serve.”
“We’re asking each of our organizations, local collegiate and alumni NPHC councils to join us in a collaborative effort to host blood drives and encourage our communities to give blood. Through our collective action, we can help save lives.”
Finding a location to give blood like at the Kappa event is a telephone call or online visit away. Appointments can be scheduled at RedCrossBlood.org, by downloading the Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
All donors who come to give Oct. 1-31 will receive a $5 e-Gift Card by email to a merchant of choice.
“Community partnerships demonstrate that when we care for our community together, we can make a difference,” said Dr. Yvette Miller, executive medical officer, Red Cross Blood Services.
“Sickle cell disease has few visible symptoms. In fact, many individuals battling this disease often look healthy despite suffering in pain. The mission of the Red Cross is to alleviate human suffering.
“We are doing that by advocating for patients battling this cruel disease to improve access to the most compatible blood products and find ways the Black community and community at large can support the transfusion needs of patients.”
Launched in 2021, the initiative is a proven success. According to the Red Cross, the number of first-time African American blood donors who gave with the Red Cross increased by 60%.
Chris Ruffin Jr., a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., is one of 100,000 people in the U.S. who has sickle cell disease and relies on regular blood transfusions to manage his disease and treat complications.
He was diagnosed with the disease at birth and survived a stroke at 6 years old. A recipient of monthly blood transfusions, Ruffin has received over 3,000 units of blood in his life.
The HBCU graduate and Emmy Award-winning senior broadcast news producer, says “[Blood] donors help me and my family by helping keep me alive.”
“Every drop of blood you give makes us family. We’re joined by blood.”
While the disease has been studied for decades, screenings for sickle cell trait were not widely performed until 2006.
The Red Cross is providing sickle cell trait screening on all blood donations from self-identified African American donors. While carrying the trait does not mean that an individual has sickle cell disease, health experts recommend that individuals with sickle cell trait be aware of their status and consult their medical provider on what the possible ramifications could be.
Other organizations participating include 100 Black Men of America, Inc., Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International, Seven Day Adventist Church Office of Regional Conference and United MegaCare, Inc., and The Potter’s House.
