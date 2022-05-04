A record 35.8 million Americans have insurance through ACA-related coverage as of early 2022, according to an April 29 report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The number includes 21 million people with coverage through Medicaid expansion and 13.6 million with plans purchased through the ACA marketplace. Both figures are also record highs, according to the report.
ACA has also helped drive down the nation’s percentage of Americans with no health insurance. The report said that the uninsured rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 8.8%, down from 10.3% during the same period of 2020.
In addition:
• Individuals with incomes below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level experienced larger decreases in the uninsured rate than higher income households.
• There were “coverage gains” for adults ages 18-64 from the second half of 2020 to the second half of 2021 across all racial and ethnic groups. The uninsured rate declined by 3.5% among Latino adults, 1.8% among Black adults, and 0.5% points among white adults.
Missouri is expanding its Medicaid coverage after voters approved the measure in August 2020. However, the Republican dominated legislature is continuing efforts to deny funding for the program.
There is also alarming news on the national front.
Medicaid eligibility and enrollment were expanded during the COVID-19 public health emergency, which has been extended through July 15.
An Urban Institute projection concludes that 14.4 million people could lose Medicaid coverage if the emergency expires after the second quarter of 2022 on July 1, 2022. That estimate increases to 15.8 million if it expires after the third quarter.
As the deadline looms, HHS and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), announced measures to help consumers find the right form of quality, affordable health care coverage on HealthCare.gov that best meet needs.
The HealthCare.Gov Open Enrollment Period will begin on November 1, 2022, and are part of the Biden-Harris Administration's ongoing effort to strengthen and build the ACA, according to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.
"The Affordable Care Act has successfully expanded coverage and provided hundreds of health plans for consumers to choose from," he said
"By including new standardized plan options on HealthCare.gov, we are making it even easier for consumers to compare quality and value across health care plans. The Biden-Harris Administration will continue to ensure coverage is more accessible to every American by building a more competitive, transparent, and affordable health care market."
"The recent Open Enrollment Period demonstrated the demand for high-quality, affordable health coverage. These steps increase the value of health care coverage on HealthCare.Gov and further strengthen the health insurance Marketplace," said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure.
"This policy will make it easier for people to choose the best plan that meets their needs by standardizing plan options, like maximum out-of-pocket limitations, deductibles, and cost-sharing features."
Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said an estimated 4 million additional people could gain coverage if Medicaid is expanded in all states.
“Medicaid expansion is key to improving maternal and infant health outcomes, addressing long-standing health disparities, and connecting people to needed essential care,” she said in a release.
“We can’t leave them behind.”
