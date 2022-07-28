Affinia Healthcare is hosting a series of events for youth and their parents as the 2022-23 school year approaches.
Affinia will hold its Medical and Dental Community Day for Children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 30 at its 1717 Biddle location near downtown. Children can receive dental screenings, school physicals, and immunizations.
Community resources will be available as well as assistance to complete Medicaid applications. Families can also receive children’s gift packets, essential care bags, and more.
Affinia Healthcare will also hold a pair of back-to-school events in August.
The first Back to School Fair and Vaccination Event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at the Affinia Healthcare location at 3930 S. Broadway.
There are two events on Saturday, August 13. Both are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with one at 4414 N. Florissant and the other at the 1717 Biddle location.
“Affinia Healthcare is proud to be a part of the community and offer these vital services for families and youth,” said Dr. Alan Freeman, Affinia Healthcare president and CEO.
“Good health is critical to doing well in school and we want to make sure that our community has the health and wellness resources necessary to show up on the first day ready to learn and succeed.”
The back-to-school events will feature free school supplies, community resources, and Affinia Healthcare mascot, Dottie the Dalmatian. Marvelous the Clown and a live DJ will provide entertainment. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be administered by appointment only.
Families must also schedule appointments for the immunizations, physicals, and other vaccines. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 314-814-8700.
Attendees must wear masks at all events. All events are open to the public. For more information, please call Affinia Healthcare at 314-810-8737.
Child Development Center
Established in 1996, Affinia Healthcare’s Child Developmental Center [CDC] offers parents help if they have a concern about their child’s emotional, behavioral, or intellectual development.
The CDC team includes psychologists, psychiatrists, clinical social workers, and a speech therapist. The CDC staff works with a child’s primary care physician and school personnel to provide a team-based approach. Treatments provided at the CDC include individual and family therapy, medication management, and speech therapy.
The CDC serves children from 2 to 18 years of age, and parents or a legal guardian are welcome to walk-in at either our 1717 Biddle or 2220 Lemp location and request an intake packet.
Once the intake paperwork is completed, a child will be scheduled to see a member of the CDC team for further evaluation during which concerns will be discussed and treatment recommendations will be made.
The CDC provides the following services:
Neurological examinations; Psychological evaluations; Psychiatric care; Psychosocial assessments; Individual and family counseling; Resource development and Pharmacologic treatment.
The initial assessment process usually occurs within 48 hours of referral, and the CDC collaborates with St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Washington University School of Medicine, and a child’s pediatrician.
