Affinia Healthcare has received a $500,000 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for a Health Center Planning and is implementing a Family Medicine residency program in partnership with A.T. Still University, Christian Hospital and DePaul Hospital. Joining Dr. Kendra Holmes, Affinia president and CEO, are Clay Farmer, community safety and security vice president, and Steve Harmon, Human Resources, Equity & Inclusion vice president.