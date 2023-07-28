To help families prepare for the start of school, Affinia Healthcare is hosting two back-to-school events for families.
The first Back to School Bash will be held Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Affinia Healthcare location at 3930 S. Broadway. There will be a second Back-to-School Bash 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, August 19 at the 4414 N. Florissant Avenue health center.
“Affinia Healthcare is proud to be a part of the community and offer these vital services for families and youth,” said Dr. Kendra Holmes, Affinia Healthcare president & CEO. “Good health is critical to doing well in school and we want to make sure that our community has the health and wellness resources necessary to show up on the first day ready to learn and succeed.”
The back-to-school events will feature free school supplies, health screenings, school physicals and immunizations, Medicaid application assistance, and community resources. Families must also schedule appointments for the immunizations, physicals, and other vaccines. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (314) 814-8700.
The events are free and open to the public.
Annual fundraiser Sept. 14, 2023
The Affinia Healthcare Foundation gala, its premiere fundraising event, will return to the Stifel Theater September 14.
“This year the theme of our Starburst Gala is Advancing Equity, focusing on the health disparities among Black, Brown, Veterans, LGBTQIA+ individuals and other vulnerable populations in our region,” said Yvonne Buhlinger, foundation executive vice president.
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available. For more information, go to: http://one.bidpal.net/2023starburstgala or call Yvonne Buhlinger at 314-814-8507.
