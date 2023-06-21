Lately I have been spending a lot of time thinking about my parents, their health, and anticipating what their health will look like in the future. As we get more birthdays, our health becomes increasingly important. This is the case for older African Americans who face unique challenges and health disparities that can impact their well-being in a variety of ways.
Older African Americans experience a higher prevalence of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), African Americans are 60% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes than non-Hispanic white Americans. African Americans are also more likely to die from heart disease and related conditions, making this one of the major contributors to disparities in overall health outcomes.
A new report from the American Heart Association said more than half of U.S. adults who are African American now have high blood pressure, according to the new report. It also tends to be more severe and develop earlier in life, compared to other populations.
Access to healthcare is another key factor impacting health outcomes for older African Americans. Living in low-income neighborhoods or rural areas may limit access to healthcare facilities and providers, making it more challenging to get the care and resources needed to manage their health.
For instance, my parents must drive 40 minutes to seek certain specialty care or services. Cultural barriers may also disadvantage older African American patients since this population tends to prefer a more personalized relationship with their provider. Although electronic health records are the standard of care in most places, communicating via email and text may not be the preferred method of communication for the majority of older African Americans which results in another healthcare barrier.
Furthermore, social determinants of health including poor housing conditions, unsafe neighborhoods, food insecurity, and lack of physical activity opportunities, surround poor African American communities and are major contributors to health outcome discrepancies. Using my parents as an example again, my mother is afraid to walk in certain areas due to the rising crime in her community.
At one point she joined a gym but then COVID happened which made her fearful of getting sick. As a result, she is now less flexible due to lack of exercise. Poor mobility can be the catalyst for injuries in the future. Her story is typical for many older African Americans living in similar environments.
“Just the ability to get out and walk can be difficult for some who are in some communities where there's not always easy access to sidewalks," said Dr. Estrelita Dixon, from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine’s internal medicine division.
Protecting older African Americans from the negative effects of poor health should be a priority long before they enter their “elderly” season.
The tools needed include good preventive care such as yearly physical exams, appropriate medications for health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol, as well as early discussion about end-of-life care. This effort in achieving health equity among older African Americans should be shared by family, providers, and community services.
For instance, many local charities and social service organizations provide resources such as senior centers, meal delivery programs, and transportation to provider appointments. With multifaceted collaboration, early preparation and intentional effort, the health trajectory of older African Americans can improve.
Regardless of background, religion, race, or age, everyone deserves to have access to affordable, high-quality care so that they can live a long, full life.
Denise Hooks-Anderson, MD, FAAFP Family Physician, The St. Louis American Medical Accuracy Editor, can be reached at yourhealthmatters@stlamerican.com.
