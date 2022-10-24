The St. Louis County Children’s Service Fund has opened the application for its $150 million grant, the 2023-2026 Core Funding Opportunity.
The funding application will close on Friday, November 18, 2022, at noon. The CSF Board of Directors approved up to $150 million to be invested into local mental and behavioral health services to ensure children and youth have the support and services they need to achieve their potential.
The Core Funding Opportunity is CSF’s largest allocation. It supports organizations that provide a variety of programs and services that fall within its nine service areas, including substance use prevention and treatment, transitional living, therapeutic counseling, and more. CSF’s Core partners are organizations that use proven methods, and they are expected to have strong track records of yielding positive impact on kids’ lives.
For more information about the 2023-2026 Core Funding Opportunity or to learn more about CSF, visit our website at stlcsf.org.
For questions on how to apply for Core, email CSFCore@stlouiscountymo.gov.
