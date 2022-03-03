The BJC HealthCare prescription for a healthier community has three phases: a strategic plan, new leadership team and inaugural regional partnerships.
The goal is to alleviate health inequities in the St. Louis region, and it will take a unified, region-wide effort, according to Dr. Jason Purnell, BJC vice president of community health improvement.
“We cannot improve community health without the community,” Purnell said in a news release.
“This inclusive process gave us time to authentically listen and learn. We are committed to acting on what we heard and are excited to work in partnership with the communities we serve to address these issues.”
On Wednesday, BJC HealthCare released its strategic plan detailing how to address gaps in health care.
“Research and reports such as ’For the Sake of All’ repeatedly point to socioeconomic factors including poverty, education, housing and inequality as having the greatest impact on health,” said Rich Liekweg, BJC HealthCare president and chief executive officer.
“One of the jarring data points cited in that report is that people in affluent communities live an average of 18 years longer than those in under-resourced communities just a few miles away. We are committed to changing disparities like that.”
BJC is collaborating with groups “that make up the fabric of under-resourced neighborhoods and is striving to bring a holistic approach to improving physical, mental, and financial well-being,” according to the release.
Communities in St. Louis and North St. Louis County are most impacted by inequities. Four areas significant to health and well-being will be focused on: financial investment in the community, diabetes and healthy food access, infant and maternal health, and school health and wellness.
Joining Purnell on the leadership team are Karlos Bledsoe, director, strategy, and operations; Doneisha Bohannon, director, community health partnerships and collaboration; Christopher Nolan, director, anchor initiatives; and Greta Todd, St. Louis Children's Hospital's executive director for diversity, equity, & inclusion and community affairs.
The group will work throughout BJC and with community partners and residents to co-design and amplify efforts that address health inequities.
“BJC cannot do this work alone or in a silo,” said Purnell.
“Our work has already begun. We’ve responded to urgent needs in the community during the pandemic by partnering with various churches, businesses and community organizations across North St. Louis to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations equitably.”
Midwest BankCentre and St. Louis Community Credit Union are partners and worked with BJC to address the lack of investment in the city and North St. Louis County.
Depository investments will be used to create loans to invest in these communities, including support for entrepreneurs to start and grow businesses and for individuals to realize the dream of home ownership.
BJC is also partnering with Christian Hospital, North Sarah Food Hub by Holistic Organic Sustainable Cooperatives, Operation Food Search, and My Blooming Health Lab to provide healthy meals, nutrition counseling, and social needs assistance to address food insecurity and uncontrolled diabetes in North St. Louis.
“These early partnerships help to address the wealth and health gap, food insecurity and diabetes disparities,” Purnell said.
“We are meeting people in their neighborhoods and working collaboratively with partners to address disparities. We are continuing to identify partners and build relationships across our region to help move the needle in these focus areas.”
Liekweg said, “to focus on improvement of community health is to focus on a long-term goal.”
“We envision a thriving bi-state region in which all people have an equal opportunity to live their healthiest lives,” he said.
For more information or learn how to assist the initiative, visit www.bjc.org/community-health-improvement.
Community Health Improvement | BJC HealthCare
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.