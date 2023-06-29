BJC Gives Back, a BJC Health Care program, has donated $30,000 to be divided among nine local organizations. Each will receive a donation ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 and among them is the Sickle Cell Association.
“It's a project that we do each year where employees nominate their favorite nonprofits in the community. They're looking for grassroot type of organizations,” said Martha Buesking, manager of grants and funding for BJC HealthCare’s community health improvement program.
“Organizations that we haven't worked with before are a big part of the program. This really opens a pathway for [those] organizations. It's an opportunity for them to receive funding from a new source and really engage in a new opportunity for collaboration.”
More than 100 charities were nominated by BJC employees and the final nine were selected by the St. Louis Community Foundation to support local, grassroots nonprofit health and human service agencies.
Rosemary Britts, executive director of the Sickle Cell Association, said the organization received a $2,000 donation.
“The funds will help us continue our mission to the sickle cell community,” Britts said. “We provide support groups and limited financial support to our participants, and will utilize the funds to help us with our work in the community.”
With sickle cell disease seemingly spiraling out of control and the severe suffering of individuals and families affected by the disease, the Sickle Cell Association was established to fill a need in the community, according to their website. The Sickle Cell Association bridges the gap between the medical community and the public.
Their mission is to support the sickle cell community while working to eliminate the disease through collaborations on research, education, and resources.
“I feel excited that they were willing to support Sickle Cell and support the Sickle Cell Association specifically because it shows that they have interest in our community and what it is that we're doing to support those that are living with Sickle Cell.
Rich Liekweg, BJC president and CEO, said “As a nonprofit organization and one of the region’s largest employers, BJC works to be a good neighbor and community member, including support of charitable organizations that share a similar mission.”
“We hope these donations to some unsung heroes among charities can help support our collective missions in the communities we serve together.”
BJC Gives Back provides another opportunity to celebrate the communities and residents the longstanding health care system serves as BJC celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.
“For the past five years, the donation has been $25,000 in total per year, but since we're celebrating BJC'S 30th anniversary this year, we did $30,000,” Buesking said.
“I think that this opportunity to spread awareness of the different organizations is really critical too.”
Selected charities span the BJC service region and support health, wellness, basic needs, youth and child development, education, and behavioral health. This year’s other awardees are:
Butterfly Beginnings (St. Louis)
Chariti Home Ministries (Belleville, IL)
Health Protection & Education Services (University City, MO)
Karah Academy of Dance and Performing Arts (Florissant, MO)
New Cahokia Commons Urban Farms (Cahokia, IL)
Signer Senior Center of Arcadia (Arcadia, MO)
Tent Mission STL (St. Louis)
The STEPS Alano Club (St. Louis)
Doneisha Bohannon, director of community partnerships for BJC HealthCare’s community health improvement program, said BJC does not place restrictions on how the donation can be used by each organization. Due to the broad range of the community-centered associations, each entity has unique needs which BJC recognized when donating funds.
“I think that's an important point of this program. We're not adding restrictions on designating how the funds are utilized,” Bohannon said.
“Wherever the organization sees that the funds can be utilized to fully advance their missions and align values, then that's where we encourage them to utilize those funds. It's providing unrestricted resources, which are oftentimes hard to come by, that makes this particular initiative truly valuable.”
