The American Red Cross recently announced it is facing a national blood crisis, its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
The blood shortage is a risk to patients, especially African Americans. The Red Cross says they urgently need blood and platelet donors to meet the needs of patient care, and there is ongoing need for African American blood donors for sickle cell therapies.
The office of St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green will assist volunteer donors in making donations during its semiannual community blood drive Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, from 1 a.m. to 3p.m. in Room 208 of St. Louis City Hall.
Held during Black History Month, Comptroller Green’s February blood drive carries the name of Dr. Charles Drew, the physician and medical researcher who developed the first large-scale blood banks early in World War II, according to the American Red Cross.
As he looked at how blood functioned while studying at Columbia University in New York, Drew discovered blood could be preserved if the liquid red blood cells were separated from the blood plasma. Both were frozen separately from each other, and the blood could be fully reconstituted later.
His research served as the basis of his doctorate thesis, "Banked Blood," and he received his doctorate degree in 1940. Drew became the first African American to earn this degree from Columbia.
After creating two of the first blood banks, Drew returned to Howard University in 1941. He was director of the university's department of surgery. Later that year, he became the first African American examiner for the American Board of Surgery.
Drew died of injuries April 1, 1950 from injuries sustained in a car accident.
All blood donors should schedule an appointment in advance by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Visitors to City Hall must wear masks or face coverings and will have their temperature taken at the point of entry. The Red Cross requires all individuals at blood drives to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status.
