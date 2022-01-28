The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has taught mental health experts vital lessons and reinforced to Walgreens how the company’s Expressions Challenge is important for students’ mental health.
“When we originally launched Expressions in Chicago and St. Louis in 2009, it aimed to address the issue of HIV, AIDS, and other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) among high school students,” John Gremer, senior director of community relations for Walgreens, said.
The Trevor Project, a national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25, tracked student concerns about academic performance and mental health.
“The pandemic brought on an entirely new level of issues for teens, so we launched Expressions nationally for the first time and included a Specialty Award category for the best entry that addressed the effects of the pandemic on the mental health of teens,” Gremer said.
Academic performance concerns nearly doubled (1.8 times) from the 2019-20 to the 2020-21 school year, and the rate of conversations about mental health grew 1.5 times since the pandemic started, revealing students have felt isolated, according to The Trevor Project.
Expressions helped more than 3,500 teens nationwide cope with the pandemic, according to a statement.
“We realized that young people are faced with more and more things at an early age,” Gremer said. “Artwork is a great way for young people to express themselves…and they put a lot of time, thought and effort into it.”
The teen participants used spoken-word, visual arts, and media arts to make powerful statements about what they were experiencing on topics like mental health and suicide, anxiety, cyberbullying, and the 2020 pandemic itself.
“The program is designed to do two things: to give young people a platform to make healthy decisions and influence their peers, and it’s also designed for all of us to listen,” he said.
Darius Bass, an Expressions finalist and Riverview Gardens High School graduate, participated in the Challenge in 2015.
“I was a junior when I entered the challenge because a person came out to the school and made it seem very interesting,” he said.
Bass channeled his artistic skills into a rap performance. He said what he learned from the experience is to be confident in what you do.
“My biggest takeaway was to never give up, never stop putting yourself out there, don’t be afraid to hear someone tell you ‘No’ and don’t worry about if someone doesn’t like what you do,” he said. “You’re going to need confidence to walk into these rooms to express yourself, and I felt that this was what the Expressions Challenge was all about.”
Research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests there were existing stressors in the home, school and community that compromised the mental health and well-being of young people for at least 12 years before the pandemic.
“There’s intense isolation. Before the pandemic happened, you had groups of friends,” Dr. Shannon Farris, PsyD, CHADS Coalition for Mental Health in St. Louis, said. “After the pandemic, all those groups disappeared. All the social interaction and maturation came to a halt.”
The suicide rate among persons aged 10–24 was stable from 2000 to 2007 and then increased 56% between 2007 (6.8 per 100,000) and 2017 (10.6). Furthermore, the pace of increase for suicide was greater from 2013 to 2017 (7% annually, on average) than from 2007 to 2013 (3% annually), according to CDC research.
“Hence, the more accurate interpretation of the current events is that COVID-19 has made a bad situation worse,” Dr. Charles L. Alexander, Illinois and Indiana Licensed Clinical Psychologist, said. “Programs such as Expressions are therefore needed now more than ever because they encourage self-expression.”
The program addresses mental health concerns by providing support to high school students, according to Alexander.
“Even before the pandemic, these were the types of things that we need to lay the foundation for our young people’s coping skills,” he said. “It teaches them how to be mindful, intentional and purposeful to express whatever is going on with them or what they would like to make as well as identifying barriers.”
