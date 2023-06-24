The Missouri Family Health Council, Inc. (MFHC) announced the launch of Free EC, a new contraceptive access project offering free emergency contraception (EC) to Missourians.
“Emergency contraception, or ‘EC,’ is a type of birth control that’s taken after sex, instead of before,” said Raissa Ameh, MSN, APRN, WHNP-BC, Clinical Director for MFHC. “EC is a great option for preventing pregnancy after unprotected or under-protected sex.”
“The escalating attacks on sexual and reproductive healthcare were meant to diminish Missourians’ power and autonomy, but it only served to galvanize our resolve and commitment to the movement,” said Michelle Trupiano, MFHC Executive Director. “Free EC is one tool folks have to shape futures they envision.”
MFHC has joined with nonprofit organizations, health centers, and other community partners to distribute kits throughout Missouri.
Anyone of any age can take a kit while supplies last.
“We really launched this project partly because of the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and that abortion is now illegal in the state of Missouri,” Trupiano said.
“We’re trying to do two things with this initiative: one is really to combat the misinformation around specifically emergency contraception and how it works, and that some folks still think that emergency contraception is illegal and then two, we want to get it into the hands of anyone who needs it so that they have it in their medicine cabinets in case of an emergency because this is a great backup method.”
According to the CDC, the use of emergency contraception among women aged 15-44 has not only increased over time, but nearly one in four sexually active women has used it. While white women are more likely to use this form of contraception than Black women, this initiative aims to make the drug more accessible in St. Louis County.
“We knew that, people face roadblocks with access to healthcare, especially for people of color, they face even more roadblocks in accessing ongoing healthcare, and then also that folks can ask for it to be mailed to them confidential confidentially, so that regardless of maybe where somebody lives or any other barriers that they may face, hopefully that they can access it in one of those two ways, either via the mail or from a distribution partner,” said Trupiano.
Emergency contraception can work up to 120 hours after unprotected intercourse.
"The Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia is proud to offer Missouri Family Health Council’s Free EC kits to anyone who needs back-up birth control on-hand,” said Rev. Molly Housh Gordon.
“As Unitarian Universalists we believe in the sacredness of every body and the inherent moral agency of every person. In this time of attacks on bodily autonomy, providing safe, free access to sexual and reproductive healthcare is a clear expression of our faith.”
“OACAC is excited to add Free EC to the suite of family planning services offered at our Springfield health center,” said Jamie Raab, Family Planning director for Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC).
“Increasing affordable healthcare access is one tool to alleviate the impact of poverty on people and communities in southwest Missouri. Although Missouri banned abortion in 2022, all methods of birth control, including EC, are still legal and available in the state,” said Trupiano.
“The goal of the Free EC project is to remove as many geographic and financial barriers to birth control as possible.”
Free EC kits can be picked up at over 40 locations throughout the state, or requested via mail on the MFHC website.
“We're really trying to increase the availability, especially for communities of color, who face additional barriers when it comes to health equity,” Trupiano said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.