Affinia Healthcare has entered a partnership with City Hope St. Louis to provide healthcare services for unhoused individuals and families.
Through this agreement Affinia Healthcare will provide medical, dental, optical, and medical case management to individuals and families affiliated with City Hope St. Louis. In addition to the medical services, Affinia Healthcare will also provide mental health services, referrals to City Hope St. Louis for shelter and related services, as well as assistance with transportation from the shelter to medical appointments.
According to a 2022 Housing and Urban Development study, there are about 6,000 unhoused people in Missouri and 1,000 unhoused people in the City of St. Louis at any given time, though counting a transient population is always difficult and inexact.
“We’re extremely excited and grateful to have this agreement in place but Affinia Healthcare has been a constant help to our guests for some time now,” said Bishop Michael Robinson, City Hope St. Louis founder and CEO.
“We have worked with DeAndre Commons, our unhoused manager, and his team for some time so we know how attentive and resourceful they are. Whatever we need, they make sure it happens. We know that our guests will continue to benefit from this important partnership.”
In addition to the services listed, Affinia Healthcare and City Hope St. Louis will coordinate additional services including medical case management, vaccination clinic and services, assistance with medical insurance and procedures, and life-skills training.
“Providing healthcare to the unhoused community is a fundamental component of the healthcare services we offer,” said Dr. Kendra Holmes, Affinia Healthcare president and CEO.
“Our Unhoused Services team provides these services with care and compassion and this partnership with City Hope St. Louis is one of the ways we can reach those who have the highest need for care. We are extremely grateful to work with Bishop Robinson and his team to serve this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.