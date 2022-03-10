A Republican driven bill that passed in the state House of Representatives designed to deny Missourian’s access to Medicaid and disregard expansion approved by voters in August 2020 has drawn scathing criticism from health officials throughout the state.
Bethany Johnson-Javois, Deaconess Foundation president and CEO, said in a statement her organization “is disappointed (GOP House members) voted to strip healthcare access from their own constituents.”
“Deaconess Foundation stands in support of expanded health care access for the People of Missouri,” she said.
“The people of Missouri voted for Medicaid expansion and prevailed in the following litigation brought before the Missouri Supreme Court. To strip funding for implementing this legislation now is to undermine democracy and send a reverberating message to the People that their voices and dignity to thrive do not matter.
“Every Missourian has the right to quality, accessible health care and health care coverage. We urge the Missouri Senate to stop the House’s Resolution in its tracks and demonstrate their commitment to moving forward and ensuring their constituents have access to the health care they need.”
HJR 117 would give the state legislature discretion whether to fund expanded Medicaid and to place work reporting requirements on residents eligible for Medicaid under the expansion. If the Senate approves the legislation, the issue would be on the statewide ballot in November 2022.
The Biden administration has declared repeatedly it will not approve any work requirement attached to the federally funded Medicaid program.
“House Joint Resolution 117 would not only undermine the will of Missouri voters, but it would stamp out the economic growth that expansion will deliver when fully implemented,” Amy Blouin, Missouri Budget Project president and CEO said.
“Medicaid expansion will bring health and economic gains to Missouri that go far beyond the individuals who gain access to critical health insurance. State after state has shown that expansion spurs economic activity, creating stable, quality jobs, as well as additional tax revenue that funds the state’s share of expansion, as well as other services like education.”
Blouin added other states are saving money on health services they already provide, and Missouri could too. She said the “ill-advised proposed change to the Constitution would jeopardize health care for all Missourians covered through Medicaid.”
“Critical coverage like prescription drugs and home and community-based services would be subject to political debate – putting Missouri kids, pregnant women, people with disabilities, and older Missourians who rely on them at the whim of political winds year after year,” she said.
Angela F. Brown, St. Louis Regional Health Commission CEO, wrote in a St. Louis American commentary published March 3, 2022, “The people of Missouri deserve access to the health care they approved.”
“Missouri will take a huge step backwards in ensuring equitable access to care, effectively revoking the expansion of Medicaid,” she wrote.
“These busy work requirements create extra bureaucratic barriers and may cause Medicaid recipients to lose their health care despite being eligible both through prior eligibility requirements and through the constitutionally guaranteed requirements approved under expansion.
“Further, the wording of HJR 117 is confusing and misleading. Such language will result in voters accidentally approving added work requirements and removal of funding for expansion.”
She warned home and community-based care could be cut, “meaning more Missourians may be forced to leave their homes and enter nursing homes to receive their necessary health care.”
