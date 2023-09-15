A federal trademark infringement lawsuit against developer Paul McKee, filed by the Homer G. Phillips Nurses Alumni Inc., challenging his use of the name Homer G. Phillips on a three-bed urgent care center on Jefferson Ave., is drawing closer to its January 8, 2024, trial date.
The Nurses Alumni, which is galvanized in its opposition to McKee, recently held its 101st Celebration - “Reconnection and Continuing the Legacy.”
“This is our 101st year, and we are still here,” said Yvonne Jones, Nurses Alumni president during the celebration at the Mercy Conference and Retreat Center in St. Louis.
“We need to face the challenge and the fight for the future of our legacy.”
Protecting that legacy means a refusal to back down from McKee’s insistence of using the name Homer G. Phillips on the small health care center.
Attorney Homer G. Phillips was prominent in both civil rights and politics and founded the Citizens’ Liberty League. The organization advocated for Black St. Louisans after city residents voted in 1916 to mandate segregation in housing.
During the 1920s, there were two public city-owned hospitals, City Hospital
Number 1, which only whites could use, and City Hospital Number 2, a former medical college in the Mill Creek Valley neighborhood. It lacked resources, and Black residents were forced to use the subpar hospital.
In 1923, St. Louis decided to use money from a bond issue for a new hospital. Black residents wanted it in a Black neighborhood. White doctors and politicians wanted the new hospital next to City Hospital Number 1, which was located south of downtown.
Phillips persuaded city officials to build the new hospital at St. Ferdinand Avenue and Whittier Street, in the Ville neighborhood, which at the time was the home to many prominent Black businesses and residents.
From its opening in 1937 to 1979, the hospital primarily served the needs of St. Louis’ Black citizens. Until city hospitals were desegregated in 1955, it was the only hospital for Black St. Louisans. It became not only one of the best “Black” hospitals in the nation, but one of the highest achieving training hospitals in the world.
Community meetings and protests challenging McKee’s use of the name began at the facility in 2021 and demonstrations continue.
The trademark infringement lawsuit was filed in July 2022, with the support of the Change the Name Coalition.
Minister Beverly Pegues-Tucker, the celebration’s keynote speaker said, “Unity requires pursuing a legal remedy to continue our legacy.”
“We are essential role models and must build a community of excellence.”
The Change the Name Coalition is not being idle as it awaits the opening of the civil trial.
The organization recently sent a letter to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Paula Nickelson requesting her office decertify any accreditation of McKee’s facility.
Zenobia Thompson, a Nurses Alumni former president and Change the Name Coalition chair, says the coalition does not oppose the accreditation of the healthcare facility “just not under the name Homer G. Phillips.”
“Such a small and limited facility is an insult to the name Homer G. Phillips given that the name was originally associated with a 600-bed acute care hospital from 1937 to 1979,” the letter states.
To grant accreditation the facility under that name “would be disrespectful to history and unfair to the Homer G. Phillips Nurses Alumni Inc.”
Brother Wayne Jackson said during the event’s memorial service, “Continue and never quit as you work toward a common goal.”
“The Joy of the Lord is your strength to get you through opposition that is always present.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.